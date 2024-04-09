Volkswagen Transporter: Early details revealed

Volkswagen is set to introduce the latest iteration of its Transporter model, providing a glimpse into what the future holds for urban transportation. Ahead of its anticipated debut in September, here are some nuggets we know.

Inside, the Transporter’s interior has undergone an evolution, adopting modern elements such as a 12-inch digital instrument cluster and a sizable 13-inch infotainment system. These updates aim to enhance the driver’s experience, complemented by the introduction of an electronic parking brake and a redesigned steering wheel featuring user-friendly buttons.

Functionality meets innovation with the inclusion of a spacious centre console, complete with a dedicated storage tray for smartphones. An optional inductive charging system adds convenience, ensuring devices remain powered throughout any journey. Connectivity options are plentiful, with USB-A, USB-C, and 12-volt ports easily accessible. Additionally, a ‘power hub’ capable of handling up to 400 watts caters to the diverse needs of modern users.

The Transporter will offer various seating configurations, accommodating two to six occupants, and catering to individual preferences. Both panel van and Kombi variants will be available, offering options for different usage scenarios. Upholstery choices range from robust fabric to optional leatherette finishes, providing versatility to suit diverse tastes.

In terms of size, the redesigned Transporter has seen an increase, now measuring 5 050mm in length with a wheelbase of 3 100mm – an expansion of 146mm and 97mm, respectively. For those requiring additional space, a long-wheelbase variant stretching to 5 450mm in length with a wheelbase of 3 500mm will be offered, providing ample room for cargo or passengers.

Under the skin, Volkswagen will offer a range of powertrain options to cater to various needs. Initially, diesel variants with outputs ranging from 81kW to 125kW will be available, offering a balance of performance and efficiency. Subsequently, a plug-in hybrid variant boasting 171kW will join the line-up, offering improved fuel economy and reduced emissions. Electric versions with outputs ranging from 85kW to 210kW will also be available, catering to those needing zero emissions solutions.

With a starting price of €36 780 (R743 294) in Germany, the redesigned Volkswagen Transporter aims to offer practicality, innovation, and performance in urban transportation. Its official debut in September promises to provide further insight into this highly anticipated model.

