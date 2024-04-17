Gear up for the Festival of Motoring 2024 at Kyalami

Experience hot laps, drifting and supercars from accredited providers at the Festival of Motoring 2024, set to take place at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit between August 30 and September 1.

Michael Dehn, managing director of Messe Frankfurt South Africa and the organiser, promises an event celebrating automotive excellence. WesBank, the naming rights partner, ensures a showcase of the best in mobility.

See Formula 1 vehicles, Sunbet ZX10 Masters Cup Superbikes and the Festival of Motoring’s unique Shelby Speed Challenge.

Complimentary experiences include Subaru’s obstacle course and interactive areas by Dunlop and Castrol.

Niels Wichmann of Volkswagen Group Africa invites you to test-drive the latest models, including the 4×4 Volkswagen Amarok.

Don’t miss out on the motoring event of the year. Mark your calendars for the Festival of Motoring 2024!

Tickets are now available on Howler. Prices start at R275 for adults and R75 for children.

Source: QuickPic