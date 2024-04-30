Rickelton in SA T20 World Cup squad, Bavuma out

In-form Ryan Rickelton has been included in the Proteas’ T20 World Cup squad but there is no room for former captain Temba Bavuma.

Batsman Rickelton and fast bowler Ottniel Baartman are the two new T20I caps.

Rickelton was the leading run-scorer in the second edition of the SA20 with 530 at an average of 58.88 and a strike rate of 173.77 for MI Cape Town. In the T20 Challenge, he made 441 runs for the Central Gauteng Lions at an average of 40.09 and a strike rate of 144.11.

Baartman took 18 wickets in eight matches for defending champions the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20 and is currently with IPL franchise the Delhi Capitals.

Bavuma, who captained the Proteas at the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, played for the Lions in the T20 Challenge. In 15 matches, he scored 171 runs at an average of 21.37 and a strike rate of 117.93.

Another notable exclusion is Rassie van der Dussen, who scored 331 runs in 15 T20 Challenge matches for the Lions at an average of 36.77 and a strike rate of 136.77.

Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller and Tristan Stubbs are the other batsmen in the squad. Leading the pace attack will be Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje supported by Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee, while there are three front-line spinners in Bjorn Fortuin, Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi.

Pace pair Nandre Burger and Lungi Ngidi have been named as the travelling reserves.

“Firstly, I want to congratulate all the players that have made the cut,” coach Rob Walter said.

“Selecting this group was extremely tough considering the amount of T20 cricket that has been played recently and the form that has been on show. I want to congratulate the two uncapped players, Ryan and Ottniel, on their selection.

“We have seen some incredible performances from our players in 2024 and that made my job very tough indeed. I am nonetheless proud and confident that we have named the strongest possible squad that no doubt has every chance of success in the West Indies and USA.”

Walter has also named a provisional squad for the preceding three-match T20I series against the West Indies. This group will change and have players added to it when management is aware of IPL player availability.

The provisional squad will assemble for a week-long camp from 13-17 May at the Centre of Excellence in Pretoria, with the final squad set to be announced prior to their departure on May 18.

“Our preparations for the tournament will start with a three-match T20I series against West Indies,” said Walter. “For this tour, we will unfortunately be without most of the players who are currently involved in the IPL.

“But it does provide an opportunity for others, especially those who excelled in the T20 Challenge. A captain for the group will be finalised closer to the time.”

Proteas squad for T20 World Cup: Aiden Markram (c, Titans), Ottniel Baartman (Dolphins), Gerald Coetzee (Titans), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Bjorn Fortuin (Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Marco Jansen (Warriors), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), David Miller (Dolphins), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Kagiso Rabada (Lions) Ryan Rickelton (Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Tristan Stubbs (Warriors).

Proteas provisional squad for T20I series vs West Indies: Ottniel Baartman (Dolphins), Matthew Breetzke (Warriors), Bjorn Fortuin (Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Patrick Kruger (Warriors), Wiaan Mulder (Lions), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Nqaba Peter (Lions), Ryan Rickelton (Lions), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions).

This article first appeared in SA Cricket mag.