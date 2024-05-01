Is buying a used car worth the risk? Expert advice revealed!

Steering clear of major red flags is crucial when investing in a pre-owned vehicle. Yet Lucy Williams, reconditioning and logistics manager at getWorth, sheds light on often-overlooked details that could impact your ownership costs or resale value significantly.

“Condition matters. getWorth invests an average of R8 800 to restore a car to showroom standard, with some cases exceeding R30 000. Comparing similar vehicles, the condition significantly affects value.”

Here’s a breakdown of critical areas to inspect:

Tyres: Assess condition and tread depth, especially for costly features like low profile or run-flat tyres.

Assess condition and tread depth, especially for costly features like low profile or run-flat tyres. Brakes: Listen for unusual sounds indicating worn brake pads or other issues.

Listen for unusual sounds indicating worn brake pads or other issues. Wheel rims: Repair minor scratches affordably, but diamond-cut rims may require pricier fixes.

Repair minor scratches affordably, but diamond-cut rims may require pricier fixes. Windshields: Cracks may compromise roadworthiness, with modern sensors making replacements expensive.

Cracks may compromise roadworthiness, with modern sensors making replacements expensive. Front bumpers: Stone chips can be pricey to respray, particularly for modern, complex shapes.

Stone chips can be pricey to respray, particularly for modern, complex shapes. Bodywork: Repair costs vary based on dent and scratch severity.

Williams notes that a car’s age and mileage are crucial. getWorth categorises cars into classes to set reconditioning standards, ensuring clear expectations.

She warns against cars sold without roadworthy certificates, stressing the importance of safety standards. “Take your time. Buying from a reputable dealer is key. Trust matters as much as the vehicle itself.”

Following these insights will safeguard your investment and ensure a smooth ride in your new car. Remember, attention to detail always pays off.

Source: MotorPress