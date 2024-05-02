Ford Territory launches in SA: Here’s what you need to know

The latest addition to Ford South Africa’s line-up, the new-generation Territory has touched down on SA shores, with the local arm of the Blue Oval brand saying the five-seater SUV is a ‘compelling’ package, which provides ‘exceptional’ space, comfort, technologies and safety.

Ford Territory pricing in SA

Ford Territory 1.8L EcoBoost Ambiente AT — R576 000*

— R576 000* Ford Territory 1.8L EcoBoost Trend AT — R632 600*

— R632 600* Ford Territory 1.8L EcoBoost Titanium AT — R707 000*

*Including four-year/120 000km warranty; excludes service plan

Ford Territory spec in SA

The Territory line-up comprises a trio of derivatives, ranging from the base-spec Ambiente to the range-topping Titanium model. Starting off with the entry point to the Territory line-up, the Ambiente features, as standard, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment set-up, which incorporates Apple CarPlay/Android Auto screen mirroring; a six-speaker sound system; manual air conditioning; a multifunction steering wheel; cruise control; six- and four-way manually adjustable pews for the driver and front passenger, and 18-inch alloy wheels, among other items.

Mid-level, Trend trim upgrades to dual-zone automatic climate control, wireless smartphone charging, a reverse-view camera, and an electrochromatic rear-view mirror. The Trend also features vinyl trim for the pews, while the tiller is wrapped in leatherette material. In addition, this package includes an electric-powered tailgate.

Specified in flagship Titanium grade, the Territory’s driver’s and front passenger’s pews gain 10- and four-way electric adjustability. The range-topping model also features a 12.3-inch LCD instrument cluster, eight speakers, a twin-panel panoramic sunroof, ambient interior lighting, and fore and aft park distance sensors. In addition, the Titanium rides on a set of 19-inch alloy wheels, gains chrome-finished door handles, electric-folding side mirrors, and puddle lamps.

Ford Territory engine

Locally, the Territory line-up is available with a single engine option, a 1.8-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol unit producing 138 kW and 318 N.m of torque. The powertrain is coupled with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

