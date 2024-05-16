LDV and its T60 Bakkie officially on sale in South Africa

Following an announcement that LDV would enter the South African market a few weeks ago, the Chinese-owned automaker has officially reached showroom floors with the T60 bakkie line-up. Here is a quick recap of the line-up.

Looking for your next new or used vehicle? Find it here with CARmag!

LDV South Africa has launched its new range of T60 double cab bakkies to the local market. As a recap, pricing starts at R480 000 and the line-up features 10 models, available in two powertrain options with either a manual or automatic transmission, and 4×4 drivetrains as standard or optional depending on the grade. Each T60 pick-up is equipped with a comprehensive range of comfort and safety features, including front and side airbags, electronic stability control (ESC) with all-around ABS, and emergency brake assistance (EBD). Inside, standard creature comforts include cruise control, Bluetooth connectivity with steering controls, air conditioning, power steering, and electric windows.

Starting at the most affordable of the range is the Elite which comes in 4×2 or 4×4 configurations and offers both manual and automatic transmission options. The derivative is powered by a Euro IV turbo-diesel engine that delivers 120kW and 375N.m of torque. The engine performance can be adjusted between ECO, NORMAL, and POWER modes. The 4×4 models feature electronic shift-on-the-fly capability, allowing drivers to switch between 2H (two-wheel drive, high range), 4H (four-wheel drive high range), and 4L (four-wheel drive, low range). Inside is a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a reverse camera, USB charging ports, and a 12V power socket for additional equipment.

LDV T60 Pricing

T60 Elite 2WD manual – R480 000

T60 Elite 2WD 6AT – R520 000

T60 Elite 4WD M/T – R520 000

T60 Elite 4WD 6AT – R560 000

T60 Pro 4WD 6MT – R610,000

T60 Pro 4WD 6AT – R640 000

T60 MAX Pro 4WD 6MT – R670 000

T60 MAX Pro DC 4WD 8AT – R710 000

T60 MAX LUXE 4WD 6MT – R750 000

T60 MAX LUXE 4WD 8AT – R790 000

All bakkies include a five-year/200 000km mechanical warranty and a five-year/100 000km service plan.

Further up the list is the Pro model which features a larger front grille, body-coloured bumpers with integrated fog lamps, and 18-inch alloy wheels. This model also includes a chrome sports bar, side steps, and roof rails. The interior is enhanced with vegan leather seat upholstery, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, and a reverse radar system. The T60 Pro also adds additional safety features like lane departure warning, driver fatigue monitoring, and active tyre pressure sensors. It is powered by a Euro V version of the turbo-diesel engine, offering similar power delivery to the Elite.

Sitting atop all others is the T60 MAX offering a 2l dual-turbo diesel engine with 160kW and 500N.m of torque. This model is available with either a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmission, both with 4×4 capabilities, including a self-locking differential. The MAX’s further differentiates in styling with a large central grille, LED headlamps, and thick rubberized load bin with a soft-close tailgate.

Inside, the MAX PRO features high-grade cloth seating, additional ADAS systems, and a smart entry/exit system. The range-topping MAX LUXE adds full leather trim, electrically adjustable and heated front and rear seats, wireless phone charging, and a 360-degree camera system.

LDV South Africa general manager Ockert Conradie noted that the bakkie’s proven track record in markets like Australia, Saudi Arabia, and New Zealand make it an ideal choice for introduction to South Africa.

