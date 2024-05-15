The evolution of car interiors: Will traditional instrument clusters soon be a thing of the past?

Automotive design is constantly evolving, and nowhere is this more evident than in the modern car’s interior. Gone are the days of cluttered dashboards and bulky instrument clusters. Today’s vehicles boast sleek, minimalist interiors that prioritise form and function.

The shift towards electric vehicles (EVs) has played a significant role in driving this change. EVs, with their dedicated flat-floor platforms, offer designers greater flexibility to reimagine the interior space. This has led to the popularisation of minimalist dashboards, exemplified by models like the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y.

Take for example the new Volvo EX30. This compact electric SUV features a minimalist interior with a centrally positioned 12.3-inch display. The display uses a clever ‘contextual bar’ to provide drivers with relevant information when needed. Voice control via onboard assistants such as Google Assistant further enhances the user experience.

Centralising the instrument cluster and infotainment controls offers several benefits. It maximises interior space, creating a more open and airy cabin environment. Additionally, it improves accessibility for both the driver and front passenger, reducing distractions and enhancing safety.

From a sustainability standpoint, this approach also offers advantages by reducing the vehicle’s carbon footprint. By eliminating unnecessary components, manufacturers can create more eco-friendly cars. Moreover, the cost savings associated with streamlined designs could make EVs more accessible to a wider range of consumers.

While the concept of a centrally located instrument cluster is not entirely new, its latest iteration promises to revolutionise the way we perceive car interiors. With its blend of functionality, aesthetics, and sustainability, the minimalist approach is poised to shape the future of automotive design.

Source: Nikki Chennells