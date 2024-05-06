Mazda EZ-6 and Arata revealed as new electric sedan and SUV

At the 2024 Beijing International Motor Show, Changan Mazda Automobile Corporation Ltd. revealed its latest offerings, marking a significant stride in the world of electric vehicles. The unveiling showcased two distinct models, the Mazda EZ-6 and Arata, each embodying Mazda’s design philosophy.

Leading the charge is the Mazda EZ-6, a dedicated electrified model poised to make waves in the Chinese market. Boasting Mazda’s design language, KODO-Soul of Motion, the EZ-6 seamlessly integrates advanced electric vehicle technology with Changan Automobile’s smart innovations. The result is a harmonious blend of style and performance, tailored to meet the evolving preferences of Chinese consumers.

Available in both battery electric (BEV) and plug-in hybrid electrified (PHEV) variants, the Mazda EZ-6 offers versatility to match diverse lifestyles. Its sleek coupe form exudes elegance while maintaining a dynamic presence on the road. Crafted with the driver in mind, the EZ-6 delivers a responsive driving experience, embodying Mazda’s Jinba-Ittai philosophy of unity between car and driver.

Underpinning its performance is a meticulously engineered chassis, featuring 50:50 weight distribution (BEV model), front strut suspension, and rear multi-link suspension. These elements work together to deliver precise handling and braking, ensuring a seamless connection between driver and machine.

In addition to its performance prowess, the Mazda EZ-6 prioritises safety and convenience through an array of intelligent features. From advanced driver assistance systems to intuitive parking technology, every aspect is designed to enhance the driving experience and instil confidence behind the wheel.

Meanwhile, the Mazda Arata emerges as a bold design concept, embodying Mazda’s vision of ‘Uplifting the Human Spirit’. As a crossover SUV, the Arata blends futuristic aesthetics with modern sensibilities. The Arata’s exterior design reflects Mazda’s commitment to the ‘Soulful, Futuristic and Modern’ ethos, marrying dynamic forms with aerodynamic efficiency. Notable features include thick doors, cross-wing rear combination lamps, and strategically placed air tunnels, all contributing to its distinctive silhouette and improved environmental performance.

Inside, the Arata promises a glimpse into the future of automotive innovation, with a cabin equipped with cutting-edge technology. From voice-controlled interfaces to gesture recognition systems, every aspect is meticulously crafted to elevate the driving experience and create a seamless connection between driver and vehicle.

Both the Mazda EZ-6 and Mazda Arata represent a significant step forward for Mazda’s electrification efforts in China. By leveraging Changan Automobile’s expertise and embracing Mazda’s core values, these models aim to redefine the electric vehicle landscape, offering a compelling blend of style, performance, and innovation.

