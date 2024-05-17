Spanning more than five decades, the Suzuki Jimny has an illustrious history. Now, to celebrate 54 years of the Jimny, Suzuki Australia has whipped the covers off a limited-edition five-door variant that pays homage to the Japanese manufacturer’s characterful off-roader. Only 500 examples of the five-door Suzuki Jimny Heritage will be made.

Related: Review: Suzuki Jimny 5-door Part 1

Setting this special edition apart from its standard, long-wheelbase (and three-door, for that matter) stablemates, the Jimny Heritage features several model-specific, retro-inspired design elements. These include ‘Jimny Heritage’ decals, red-coloured fore and aft mud flaps, and a Jimny Heritage cargo box.

Looking for your next new or used Suzuki? Find it here with CARmag.

Available with the range-topping, GLX (as it is known on local shores) spec, the Jimny Heritage is equipped with a range of standard convenience and safety items. This includes a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, replete with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto screen mirroring (activated wirelessly or via USB); a rear-view camera, which is supplemented by park distance sensors; a leather-wrapped, multifunction steering wheel; LED headlamps; and a set of 15-inch alloy wheels, among many other items.

Related: Review: Suzuki Jimny 5-door Part 2

As a reminder, the Jimny, whether in five- or three-door guise, is powered by Suzuki’s well-known 1.5-litre, normally aspirated, four-cylinder petrol engine. The K15B-badged unit — which is available with the option of a five-speed manual cog-swapper or four-speed automatic transmission, both of which incorporate a low-range transfer case — produces 75kW and 130Nm of torque, available from 6 000r/min and 4 000r/min, respectively.

Browse thousands of new and used vehicles here with CARmag!

The post Retro-inspired Suzuki Jimny Heritage Revealed appeared first on CAR Magazine.