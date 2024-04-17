Matfield reveals surprise Bok fly-half pick

Victor Matfield has called for a DHL Stormers playmaker to be installed as the successor to Springbok fly-half Handré Pollard.

The former Springbok captain was part of a Vodacom United Rugby Championship online round table with the media yesterday.

During the discussion, Matfield said that he believes Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu should get an opportunity at Test level this year, after an impressive season for the DHL Stormers.

The 22-year-old is currently sidelined with an injury but has predominantly been utilised at inside centre this season, with Manie Libbok the first-choice fly-half for the Stormers. When he has got a starting opportunity, he has taken it, scoring 60 points in six starts this season.

“I’m a big fan of Sacha,” Matfield said. “I think he is the next Springbok fly-half. I would like to see the Stormers give him a bit more of a chance at fly-half, not just at inside centre.

“He is a bit bigger than Manie. I think he can attack the advantage line and kicks well. As a schoolboy, his kicking at the posts was superb. I would like to see the Stormers ask him to take over their goalkicking job.

“Sacha was excellent at U20 level. At junior level, he was in a different class, but at senior level, I haven’t seen much of him in the No 10 jersey.”

Libbok went to the 2023 Rugby World Cup as the Springboks’ only out-and-out fly-half, before Pollard recovered from injury and started in the final against New Zealand in Paris.

“I really like Manie and he has a lot of good qualities, but there is a lot of talk about whether he can take the step up,” Matfield said.

“He’s had a few chances.

“Manie is great. But I would like to see Sacha get more opportunities.”

This article first appeared on SA Rugby Mag.