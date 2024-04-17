Louw: Bok scrum inspiring potent Bulls

Wilco Louw said the Springboks have set the standard for set-piece dominance as the play-off-chasing Vodacom Bulls prepare for an arm-wrestle against defending champions Munster in Pretoria, writes Dylan Jack.

Louw’s arrival at Loftus Versfeld this season has helped the Bulls turn their scrum into a real weapon, as Jake White’s team currently ranks second in the Vodacom URC for scrum penalties won.

The 29-year-old won the last of his 14 Test caps in 2019 and said Rassie Erasmus’ Springboks have set the bar in terms of the depth in their scrum and dominance of their set piece.

“You look at the reward the Springboks get from having a really dominant scrum; I think everyone in the world wants to scrum like them,” Louw said.

“It’s nice to play week in and week out, but also if there is rotation, we can still get that go-forward ball. It’s good that we get to know each other, the more we do that, the better it will go.

“The Springboks have set the standard for the whole world. It’s not every day that you see the fullback catching the ball, calling the mark and asking for the scrum. That’s where everyone wants to go.

“It’s a good base for us to attack off and hopefully we can keep building on it every week.”

Currently in third place with five games to go, the Bulls are driving to finish in the URC’s top four for the first time, securing not only a home quarter-final, but also potentially a home semi-final.

Next up for the Bulls is a clash with defending champions Munster at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday. The Irish side, who sit in fourth place, has travelled with the strongest squad possible and Louw expects the visitors to put the attack-minded Bulls under huge pressure.

“In the URC, there’s not one team that isn’t a good scrummaging side,” Louw said. “So I think it’s the same as every week. They have a really good scrum and put Northampton [Saints] under really good pressure [in the Champions Cup play-offs].

“They are really physical and target your breakdowns; they try to mess it up and make it as tough as they can. It will be good for us if we can keep the ball and keep the momentum on our side.

“It’s always tough playing against them. When I was at Harlequins, we played against them and it was really difficult.”

Among Munster’s ranks is Springbok lock RG Snyman, who has been given as long as possible to recover from an illness and prove his fitness to face his former side for the first time.

“It will be good to have RG back at Loftus, even if he is in a Munster jersey,” Louw said.

“He’s been playing really well, so it will be a tough battle.”

This article first appeared in SA Rugby Mag.