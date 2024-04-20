2024 Formula One season preview

The 75th edition of the Formula One World Championship is proving memorable, including a first-ever unchanged driver line-up from the preceding season and the most scheduled race weekends.

After the utter dominance of Max Verstappen and his Oracle Red Bull Racing team in the 2023 FIA Formula One season, fans of the sport have already been given a preview of the immensity of the Milton Keynes-based outfit for 2024 but not without showing chinks in the armour.

In the third season of the current regulations, with a cost cap instated to make it more difficult for leading teams to make wholesale upgrades to already dominant cars, it’s hoped that all 20 competing drivers will be manage to close the gap.

In a first for Formula One, all the drivers who started the final race of 2023 in Abu Dhabi have retained their seats for the new season.

With no rookies on the grid, the current driver line-up comprises masterful experience in the form of stalwarts like Fernando Alonso, Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton, experienced tacticians in the form of Daniel Ricciardo, Lando Norris, Sergio Pérez, Carlos Sainz, Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc, and an exuberant group of youngsters all with at least one season of top-flight racing – including podium finishes – under their overalls.

Including six sprint races and a new Saturday main race format for certain venues, while it’s broadly expected that the Red Bull in the hands of Max Verstappen is likely to remain the fastest package in ideal conditions throughout the season, teams like the dynamic and steadily improving McLaren outfit, the proud Scuderia and the humbled Mercedes-AMG crew will take the fight to Red Bull for the remainder.

We’d also love to see Fernando Alonso once more ruffling a few feathers at the front of the field in his erratic Aston Martin, which he has been resigned to for the next couple of years.

Formula One Teams in Alphabetical Order

BWT Alpine F1 Team



X: @AlpineF1team

Chassis: Alpine A524

Headquarters: Enstone, UK and Viry, France

Together with an all-French driver line-up who’ve each tasted victory in Formula One, the former Renault team has reportedly made significant under-the-skin changes to its new albeit not amounting to much in the opening few races of the season. To this end, it’s claimed that only the steering wheel has been retained from the car that led the team to a sixth-place finish in the constructor’s championship in 2023.

Drivers

10 Pierre Gasly

Born: 7 February 1996 in Rouen, France

First GP: 2017 Malaysian GP

First win: 2020 Italian GP

Wins: 1

Podiums: 4

31 Esteban Ocon

Born: 17 September 1996, in Evreux, France

First GP: 2016 Belgium GP

First win: 2021 Hungarian GP

Wins: 1

Podiums: 3

Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team

X: @astonmartinF1

Chassis: Aston Martin AMR24

Headquarters: Silverstone, England

An excellent start to 2023 seems to have misfired as the Silverstone-based team struggled to maintain its early form into the mid-season rounds. This is despite the efforts of a wily Fernando Alonso, who continues to prove he’s still got the prowess and race craft to battle at the front of the field should his machinery allow. Admitting to having used the final few rounds of last season as a glorified test session, Aston Martin has promised an “all-new” car for the 2024 season which has delivered consistent mid field results.

Drivers

14 Fernando Alonso

Born: 29 July 1981 in Oviedo, Spain

First GP: 2001 Australian GP

First win: 2003 Hungarian GP

Wins: 32 Podiums: 106 Championships: 2

18 Lance Stroll

Born: 29 October 1998 in Montreal, Canada

First GP: 2017 Australian GP

First win: N/A

Wins: 0

Podiums: 3

X: @scuderiaferrari

Chassis: Ferrari SF-24

Headquarters: Maranello, Italy

Is there another team in Formula One that celebrates victory, yet mourns defeat like Scuderia Ferrari? While the news that Lewis Hamilton will be joining in 2025 all but broke the internet, the fact of the matter is that Ferrari owes its legions of fans more calculated and altogether less frantic on-track performances in 2024. While the SF-24 has proven to be one of the best cars on track, it still seems to be playing second fiddle to title rivals Red Bull Racing.

Drivers

16 Charles Leclerc

Born: 16 October 1997 in Monte Carlo, Monaco

First GP: 2018 Australian GP

First win: 2019 Belgian GP

Wins: 5

Podiums: 30

55 Carlos Sainz Jr

Born: 1 October 1994 in Madrid, Spain

First GP: 2015 Australian GP

First win: 2022 British GP

Wins: 2

Podiums: 18

X: @haasf1team

Chassis: Haas-Ferrari VF-24

Headquarters: Kannapolis, North Carolina, USA

The US-based team emerged as a crowd favourite after the refreshingly candid approach by then-team principal Guenther Steiner, as highlighted by the hit Netflix show Drive to Survive. Based on reactions to its “underwhelming looking” 2024 car, things haven’t been too promising for the season ahead either. With on-track performance heavily dependent on its engine supplier, Ferrari, one of the aspects that its otherwise talented driver line-up complained about last season was excessive tyre wear.

Drivers

20 Kevin Magnussen

Born: 5 October 1992 in Roskilde, Denmark.

First GP: 2014 Australian GP

First win: N/A

Wins: 0 Podiums: 1

27 Nico Hulkenberg

Born: 19 August 1987 in Emmerich am Rhein, West Germany

First GP: 2010 Bahrain GP

First win: N/A

Wins: 0

Podiums: 0

McLaren F1

X: @McLarenF1

Chassis: McLaren MCL38

Headquarters: Woking, England

McLaren showed impressive grit and tenacity to come back from a disappointing start to the 2023 season to compete at the top of the grid. This potential was further harnessed heading into the new season. Talented rookie Oscar Piastri’s sprint race win at the Qatar GP weekend certainly sounded a warning shot to the rest of the field that it now has two McLaren drivers to look out for, including the likeable Lando Norris.

Drivers

4 Lando Norris

Born: 13 November 1999 in Bristol, England

First GP: 2019 Australian GP

First win: N/A

Wins: 0

Podiums: 13

81 Oscar Piastri

Born: 6 April 2001 in Melbourne, Australia

First GP: 2023 Bahrain GP

First win: N/A

Wins: 0

Podiums: 2

Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1



X: @mercedesamgf1

Chassis: Mercedes W15

Headquarters: Brackley, England

Continuing from its lull in performance, the English-based outfit seems to be struggling to mount a challenge to the front runners in 2024. This, together with the news that its star driver, Hamilton, will be departing for Maranello at the end of this season, has seemed to dip morale. Particularly interesting will be the dynamic between its two drivers; one young and exuberant, the other a proven champion, as well as whether a return to a more conventional-looking car will bear fruit.

Drivers

44 Lewis Hamilton

Born: 7 January 1985 in Stevenage, England

First GP: 2007 Australian GP

First win: 2007 Canadian GP

Wins: 103

Podiums: 197

Championships: 7

63 George Russel

Born: 15 February 1998 in King’s Lynn, England

First GP: 2019 Australian GP

First win: 2022 Sāo Paulo GP

Wins: 1

Podiums: 11

X: @redbullracing

Chassis: RB20

Headquarters: Milton Keynes, England

Last to unveil its newest car, the rest of the F1 field would have had a sinking feeling at the sight of significant aerodynamic upgrades to the package that blew the competition away in 2023. Picking up where things left off in 2023, the outfit, with Verstappen is likely to continue their dominance throughout 2024 but expect mounting pressure on Perez to perform to justify his seat.

Drivers

1 Max Verstappen

Born: 30 September 1997 in Hasselt, Belgium.

First GP: 2015 Australian GP

First win: 2016 Spanish GP

Wins: 54

Podiums: 98

Championships: 3

11 Sergio Perez

Born: 26 January 1990 in Guadalajara, Mexico

First GP: 2011 Australian GP

First win: 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix

Wins: 6

Podiums: 35

X: @stakef1team

Chassis: Sauber-Kick C44

Headquarters: Hinwil, Zurich, Switzerland

Destined to become Audi F1 in 2026, the Swiss-based Sauber team that ran as Alfa Romeo in the 2023 season will compete this year as Stake F1 at most races but hasn’t shown the most promising signs of pace. Stake being an online crypto casino, the team will revert to Kick F1 branding in markets where there’s a ban on gambling advertising. Having finished last season in 9th position, this Ferrari-powered team will once again look to the experience of Valtteri Bottas to seek out valuable constructor’s points for the remainder of the season.

Drivers

77 Valtteri Bottas

Born: 28 August 1989 in Nastola, Finland.

First GP: 2013 Australian GP

First win: 2017 Russian GP

Wins: 10

Podiums: 67

24 Zhou Guanyu

Born: 30 May 1999 in Shanghai, China

First GP: 2022 Bahrain GP

First win: N/A

Wins: 0

Podiums: 0

X: @visacashapprb

Chassis: VCARB 01

Headquarters: Faenza, Italy

The team that was formally known as Toro Rosso and AlphaTauri has somewhat controversially been brought closer to its Red Bull F1 parent company, making it an unofficial second team for the reigning constructor’s champions. Together with a car that will share components with Red Bull’s modern RB20, RB also has the services of ex-Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo.

Drivers

3 Daniel Ricciardo

Born: 1 July 1989 in Perth, Australia

First GP: 2011 British GP

First win: 2014 Canadian GP

Wins: 8

Podiums: 32

22 Yuki Tsunoda

Born: 11 May 2000 in Sagamihara, Kanagawa, Japan

First GP: 2021 Bahrain GP

First win: N/A

Wins: 0

Podiums: 0

X: @williamsracing

Chassis: Williams FW46

Headquarters: Grove, Oxfordshire, UK

With its rich history in the sport, the Williams Racing team showed genuine signs of intent throughout the 2023 season, led by the on-track antics of talented young driver, Alex Albon. In development since April 2023, the official unveiling of the 2024 FW46 was reportedly delayed because its changes have been “absolutely enormous” compared with last year’s car.

Drivers

23 Alex Albon

Born: 23 March 1996 in London, England

First GP: 2019 Australian GP

First win: N/A

Wins: 0

Podiums: 2

2 Logan Sargeant

Born: 31 December 2000 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA

First GP: 2023 Bahrain GP

First win: N/A

Wins: 0

Podiums: 0

2024 Calendar