Watch: Fan’s one-handed R100k catch in Johannesburg

Christopher de Wit took a one-handed catch during the first T20 Challenge semi-final to win R100 000 and a year’s supply of Castle Lager.

The match between the Central Gauteng Lions and Northern Titans was played at the Wanderers yesterday.

The catch

And that’s 100K in the bank Christopher De Wit takes an incredible one-handed catch at the Bullring #CSAT20Challenge | #WozaNawe | #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/rYrFniHh24 — SuperSport (@SuperSportTV) April 24, 2024

The match

SA Cricket Magazine reports the Lions claimed an eight-wicket victory (DLS method) over the Titans.

Opting to field first after winning the toss, the Lions restricted the Titans to 131-9 in their rain-reduced 18 overs.

Jack Lees led the Titans’ batting with an unbeaten 64* off 43 deliveries, receiving sole support from Rivaldo Moonsamy (24).

Twenty-one-year-old leg spinner Nqaba Peter was the bowler of the match with figures of 4-18 in four overs, while Codi Yusuf claimed two wickets.

Chasing a target of 132, the Lions faced an early setback with the loss of Reeza Hendricks.

However, Rassie van der Dussen’s unbeaten 73*, along with contributions from Ryan Rickelton (38) and Temba Bavuma (19*), ensured a smooth chase as the hosts achieved victory in 14.4 overs.

The final will take place at the Wanderers on Sunday (14:00).

The post Watch: Fan’s one-handed R100k catch appeared first on SA Cricketmag.