Proteas to host Sri Lanka, Pakistan

Cricket South Africa has announced the home international schedule for the 2024-25 season.

The Proteas will take on Sri Lanka in two Tests and Pakistan in all formats, while the Proteas Women are set to host England in all formats.

The summer starts with South Africa A taking on Sri Lanka A in three 50-over matches (August 31 to September 4) and two four-day matches (September 8 to 18).

The Proteas will then take on Sri Lanka in the first Test at Kingsmead in Durban from November 27, before St George’s Park in Gqeberha hosts the second Test from December 5.

The Proteas Women’s itinerary against England will run concurrently, starting with a three-match T20I series from November 24 to 30. The three-match ODI series will follow at multiple venues across the country from December 4 to 11, with the annual Black Day making its return to Kingsmead on December 8.

Laura Wolvaardt’s team will then take on England in the first women’s Test on home soil since 2002. The four-day encounter will be staged at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein from December 15.

Aiden Markram’s T20I side will face Pakistan in three T20Is from December 10 to 14, with Temba Bavuma leading the ODI squad in three matches from December 17 to 22, with Pink Day marked for December 22 at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.

The Proteas’ final assignment of the summer will be a two-match Test series against Pakistan, starting with the Boxing Day Test in Centurion from December 26, before Bavuma’s side head to Cape Town for the New Year’s Test at Newlands from January 3.

Tickets go on sale on August 19.

South Africa A vs Sri Lanka A

August 31: 1st 50-over match, Potchefstroom

September 2: 2nd 50-over match, Potchefstroom

September 4: 3rd 50-over match, Potchefstroom

September 8-11: 1st four-day match, Kimberley

September 15-18: 2nd four-day match, Benoni

Proteas vs Sri Lanka

November 27 to December 1: 1st Test, Durban, 09:30

December 5-9: 2nd Test, Gqeberha, 10:30

December 10: 1st T20I, Durban, 18:00

December 13: 2nd T20I, Centurion, 18:00

December 14: 3rd T20I, Johannesburg, 18:00

December 17: 1st ODI, Paarl, 14:00

December 19: 2nd ODI, Cape Town, 14:00

December 22: 3rd ODI, Johannesburg, 14:00

December 26-30: 1st Test, Centurion, 10:00

January 3-7: 2nd Test, Cape Town

Proteas Women vs England Women

November 24: 1st T20I, East London, 14:00

November 27: 2nd T20I, Benoni, 18:00

November 30: 3rd T20I, Centurion, 18:00

December 4: 1st ODI, Kimberley, 14:00

December 8: 2nd ODI, Durban, 10:00

December 11: 3rd ODI, Potchefstroom, 14:00

December 15-18: Only Test, Bloemfontein, 10:30

This article first appeared in SA Cricket mag.