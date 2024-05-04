SA-sponsored original Jordan F1 car takes on Simola Hillclimb

Formula 1 is hot business at the moment, but what few people know is that between 1992 and 1994, South African petroleum giant Sasol sponsored a F1 team.

Following the 1991 season, and a rather underwhelming time with title sponsor 7up, the Jordan F1 team welcomed onboard South African company Sasol in ‘92. The partnership was about more than just being the title sponsor, but for Sasol to aid the team in developing fuel and other fluids.

On March 1, 1992, the Sasol Jordan 192 made its racing debut at the opening round of the season, the South African Grand Prix, held at Kyalami, with Stefano Modena and Mauricio Gugelmin piloting the two cars.

In addition to Sasol joining the team, Jordan also parted ways with Ford, who supplied the team its V8 engine. Instead, they welcomed Yamaha who provided the team with a V12 engine – free of charge. Though Sasol stayed ahead of the game with its fluid development, the Yamaha motor proved unreliable, resulting in them ditching the free engine after just one season.

For the next two seasons, racing the Jordan 193 and Jordan 194, respectively, the team took to the track with a new Hart 1035 V10 engine. Again, Sasol ensured that all fuel and oil requirements were met, resulting in the partnership’s strongest result in 1994.

That year, with the Jordan 194 F1 car, the Sasol Jordan team finished the constructors’ championship in P5, while new driver, Rubens Barrichello, placed sixth in the drivers’ championship.

The Jordan 192 today

While the Jordan 192’s racing days are over, the car is now in the possession of Ian Schofield. However, because of the complexity and rarity of the Yamaha V12 engine, the 192 is powered by a Ford V8 F1 engine.

The car is used primarily for high-speed demonstrations at motorsport events across South Africa, giving car enthusiasts a taste and feel of a real F1 car.

The Jordan 192 will also make an appearance at this weekend’s 2024 Simola Hillclimb, racing up the 1.9 km hill with its screaming V8 engine screaming at full tilt. The car will be on display in the pit area for the entire weekend, giving the attending crowd the chance to experience the car up close and personal.

