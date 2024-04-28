Handré Pollard rakes in the cash as Premiership star

Two-time Springbok world champion Handre Pollard is among the top earners in the Premiership, according to the league’s latest salary cap report.

The English top-flight’s economic landscape for the 2022-23 season unveils the highs and lows of player earnings. Flyhalves maintain their stronghold as the highest-paid players, with an average annual income of £217 761 (R5 million).

Among the leading playmakers cashing in are former England skipper Owen Farrell at Saracens, Bath star Finn Russell and Pollard, who plies his trade for the Leicester Tigers.

Meanwhile, the report reveals that scrumhalves are at the bottom, earning an average of £121 104 (R2.8m), marking an 8.66% dip from the previous season, with only a scant three percent surpassing £350 000 (R8.2m).

Notably, the gap between top and bottom earners approaches £100 000 (R2.3m). While flyhalves command the highest paychecks, centres trail behind by £40,000 (R940k) on average, illustrating the disparity in compensation across positions.

Despite a collective reduction in senior squad expenditure, clubs prioritised academy investments, leading to a £3m decrease in total spending compared to the prior season.

The average player salary across the league declined from £187 545 to £182 866 (R4.2m), signalling a strategic shift amidst the league’s adherence to a reduced £5m salary cap for the second consecutive season.