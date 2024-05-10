Vincent Tshituka at No 8 for Sharks

Back in action at Kings Park on Saturday, the Sharks will entertain Italian outfit Benetton in the closing stages of the Vodacom United Rugby Championship.

John Plumtree hasn’t tinkered much with the side that defeated Clermont last weekend to advance to the EPCR Challenge Cup final as he looks to maintain continuity in team selection as well as how the team continues to gel.

There are two changes in the forwards where Corne Rahl replaces Emile van Heerden and Gerbrandt Grobler gets a start at flank, with Vincent Tshituka shifting to eighth man in place of the injured Phepsi Buthelezi.

The final change sees Francois Venter replacing the rested Ethan Hooker at centre. Diego Appolis comes in on the bench for his second cap and could make his Vodacom URC debut for the Sharks, having made his only appearance to date in the Challenge Cup.

Sharks: 15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Werner Kok, 13 Lukhanyo Am (c), 12 Francois Venter, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Siya Masuku, 9 Grant Williams, 8 Vincent Tshituka, 7 Gerbrandt Grobler, 6 James Venter, 5 Corne Rahl, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Vincent Koch, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche.

Subs: 16 Fez Mbatha, 17 Ntuthuko Mchunu, 18 Hanro Jacobs, 19 Jeandre Labuschagne, 20 Tino Mavesere, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Boeta Chamberlain, 23 Diego Appolis.

This article was first published in SA Rugby magazine.