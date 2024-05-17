Three Boks in makeshift Sharks team

Reniel Hugo will captain a Sharks team featuring 14 changes for the clash against Cardiff in Durban on Saturday, as a host of senior players have been rested for next week’s Challenge Cup final.

The Sharks plan to send a contingent of senior players to London on Saturday to prepare for the EPCR showpiece against Gloucester.

Sharks coach John Plumtree has consequently named almost an entirely new starting XV for the penultimate-round Vodacom URC match against the men from the Welsh capital.

The matchday 23 features Springboks Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Aphiwe Dyantyi and Curwin Bosch, surrounded by journeymen and promising youngsters.

A former Vodacom Bulls, Cheetahs and Toyota Verblitz lock, Hugo partners in the second row with Corne Rahl, the only player to retain his place from last week’s defeat to Benetton.

Boeta Chamberlain starts at fullback, joined by wings Dyantyi and Yaw Penxe.

Diego Appolis makes his first URC start after making his debut off the bench last week, and is joined in midfield by retreaded winger Eduan Keyter, who steps in to replace the suspended Murray Koster and injured Ethan Hooker.

Veteran flyhalf Lionel Cronje makes his first start of the season alongside 21-year-old scrumhalf Tiaan Fourie, who gets his first run-on bow for the Sharks.

A new-look back row sees Notshe earn his 50th cap for the Sharks, while Simon Miller will make his debut at blindside flank and Tino Mavesere starts at openside.

There are also potential Sharks debuts for loosehead prop Braam Reyneke and Junior Springbok lock Thomas Dyer, both named on the bench, while Bosch is set to make his return from injury as a substitute.

Sharks – 15 Boeta Chamberlain, 14 Yaw Penxe 13 Diego Appolis, 12 Eduan Keyter, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Lionel Cronje, 9 Tiaan Fourie, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Simon Miller, 6 Tino Mavesere, 5 Reniel Hugo (c), 4 Corne Rahl, 3 Khwezi Mona, 2 Dylan Richardson, 1 Dian Bleuler.

Subs: 16 Dan Jooste, 17 Braam Reyneke, 18 Ig Prinsloo, 19 Thomas Dyer, 20 Nick Hatton, 21 Bradley Davids, 22 Curwin Bosch, 23 Anthony Volmink.

