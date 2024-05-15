Injured Kagiso Rabada returns home

Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has returned home from the IPL due to a lower limb soft tissue infection.

The 28-year-old consulted a specialist on arrival in South Africa and is being closely monitored by the Cricket South Africa (CSA) medical team.

His preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA is not expected to be affected.

Rabada is the only black African in the 15-man squad for the tournament in the West Indies and USA in June.

This has led to director of cricket Enoch Nkwe having to explain the racial composition of the Proteas squad for next month’s world cup, to the CSA board.

Only 1 African player selected in the Proteas Team for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 Team. Definitely a reserval of the gains of transformation and doesn’t reflect fair representation of all South Africans in the national cricket team pic.twitter.com/IOqMo4v5YD — ANC SECRETARY GENERAL | Fikile Mbalula (@MbalulaFikile) May 13, 2024

The post Rabada returns home first appeared on SA Cricket magazine.