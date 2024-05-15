Network Sport

Injured Kagiso Rabada returns home

The 28-year-old fast bowler has consulted a specialist and is being monitored by Cricket South Africa's medical team.

Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has returned home from the IPL due to a lower limb soft tissue infection.

The 28-year-old consulted a specialist on arrival in South Africa and is being closely monitored by the Cricket South Africa (CSA) medical team.

His preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA is not expected to be affected.

Rabada is the only black African in the 15-man squad for the tournament in the West Indies and USA in June.

This has led to director of cricket Enoch Nkwe having to explain the racial composition of the Proteas squad for next month’s world cup, to the CSA board.

