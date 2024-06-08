Thomas du Toit puts Bok hand up

Bath prop Thomas du Toit has made his ‘aspirations clear’ to Rassie Erasmus and the Springbok selectors after missing out on South Africa’s 2023 Rugby World Cup title win.

The 18-Test Bok has been a blockbuster signing for Bath this season, helping Johann van Graan’s charges progress to a first Premiership final on Saturday in nearly a decade.

Du Toit added to Bath’s large contingent of South Africans when he signed from the Sharks last year. He has enjoyed a sensational season, scoring 11 tries in all competitions.

The 29-year-old made more than 100 appearances for the Sharks, who he also skippered, during his time in Durban and was in the mix to make the Boks’ World Cup squad, but just missed the final cut despite his rare ability to play both loosehead and tighthead prop.

MORE: Saffa boss proud of Bath’s title shot

“I’ve made my aspirations clear. I’ll do anything to retain my jersey and there’s an exciting block of games this summer,” Du Toit told Planet Rugby.

“I want to be involved and I know I’ve done everything in my power to get back, so I know that if they select me, it’s for the right reasons, but I also know if they don’t then there’s nothing more that I could do, and I’m entirely at comfort in that.”

On his try-scoring prowess for Bath, he added: “Firstly, I’m not the only front-rower at Bath that’s done well crossing the whitewash this season. Beno [Obano] has a few, as does Tom Dunn and don’t forget Niall Annett scored a vital try on Saturday in the semi-final.

“But the simple truth is that the coaching team identified that I had explosive ability in the close carry over one or two metres, and we worked on getting me, and others, with ball in hand in threatening positions.”

The post Du Toit puts Bok hand up appeared first on SA Rugby magazine.