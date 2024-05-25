Network Sport

Watch: Sharks celebrate European Challenge Cup glory

The Sharks celebrated becoming the first South African team to win a European title after beating Gloucester in the Challenge Cup final on Friday.

The Sharks celebrate their Challenge Cup win. Screenshot: X/@SSRugby.

Watch the Sharks celebrate their Challenge Cup victory here:

