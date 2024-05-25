Watch: Sharks celebrate European Challenge Cup glory
The Sharks celebrated becoming the first South African team to win a European title after beating Gloucester in the Challenge Cup final on Friday.
Watch the Sharks celebrate their Challenge Cup victory here:
The Hollywoodbets Sharks are coming back with the EPCR Challenge Cup trophy to KwaZulu
Their title win secures their spot in 2024/2025 Champions Cup
— SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) May 24, 2024
A moment in history!
The Hollywoodbets Sharks are the first South African team to win the EPCR Challenge Cup title
— SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) May 24, 2024
— Jared Wright (@jaredwright17) May 24, 2024
Shout out from Werner. #ChallengeCup #GLOvSHA #RoadToRedemption pic.twitter.com/MmrFtmzevR
— The Sharks (@SharksRugby) May 24, 2024
What. A. Final.
Congrats @SharksRugby
Instant #ChallengeCupRugby highlights
— EPCR Challenge Cup (@ChallengeCup_) May 24, 2024
Buthelezi and Mchunu in the house. #ChallengeCup #GLOvSHA #RoadToRedemption pic.twitter.com/Wq8wR6YjTt
— The Sharks (@SharksRugby) May 24, 2024
