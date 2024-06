Watch: Boks wish Proteas well for T20 World Cup

The Proteas face the Netherlands in the T20 World Cup, being played in the US, tomorrow.

Ahead of the Pool D clash, Springboks Faf de Klerk, Cheslin Kolbe and Beast Mtawarira sent messages to the Proteas, who are aiming to win their first world cup title.

Here’s what they said:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Proteas Men (@proteasmencsa)

