Springboks to spring Eben Etzebeth surprise?

Eben Etzebeth could still get called into the Springboks’ team to face the All Blacks at Ellis Park, after initially being left out of the matchday-23 due to a knee issue.

Initially cast as doubtful by forwards coach Deon Davids on Monday, Etzebeth was not named in the Springboks’ matchday-23 to tackle the All Blacks announced by Rassie Erasmus on Tuesday midday.

TEAM: Boks back Fassi to fly against All Blacks

Instead Pieter-Steph du Toit was named to don the No 4 jersey, in a second-row combo with Ruan Nortje, while there are three loose forwards on the bench in Marco van Staden, Kwagga Smith and Elrigh Louw.

However, when asked about Etzebeth’s status, Erasmus explained that the centurion lock could still be called into the team, at the expense of one of the replacement flanks.

“We announced on Monday morning internally, with Eben out, because our policy is that if you can’t train on a Monday, you can’t play on a Saturday or Sunday,” Erasmus said. “But then Eben goes and does the whole training session on Monday.

“I have to look at how this afternoon goes and then have a chat with all the players tonight. We might make a change, because he might have miraculously recovered, and the doc says there is some science behind that, it’s not just the will to play or the occasion.

“If that’s the case, we will be too happy. It will be very unlucky for one of Marco, Elrigh and Kwagga to be left out. It will be a call between the three of them. We will think clearly and see how Pieter-Steph moves and tonight we will make the call.”

Erasmus explained that Etzebeth had suffered a twisted knee during a live scrumming session, but had avoided tearing any ligaments.

“It’s a meniscus. It’s just from changing one foot to the other in the scrum on his own, it’s not like someone ran onto his knee and he got a tear,” Erasmus said.

“He twisted his knee a little bit in a scrum session. Hopefully the mechanics don’t show big trauma.”

Rassie Erasmus shares an update on Eben Etzebeth’s injury and says there is still a chance a late change could be made ahead of the All Blacks match pic.twitter.com/aoRSGQiCaz — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) August 27, 2024

