KZN rugby star to jet off to Italy

When he was just a toddler, Kadin Strydom waddled his way towards a rugby ball. Now, at 12 years old, 1.75m tall and 90kg, he dominates the rugby field, earning the nickname, ‘The Bulldozer’, reports South Coast Sun.



His prowess on the field has earned him the opportunity to attend an international rugby tour to Italy in December.

During the tour, Kadin and his team will train with professional rugby coaches, play against Italian teams in towns including Venice and Rome, and experience vastly different playing styles along the way.

When Kadin’s journey began

“Since I held my first rugby ball, I have fallen in love with the sport. I want to eventually build it into a career. I made it my primary focus outside of my schooling career last year and I hope to keep honing my skills on the field,” said Kadin.

The Amanzimtoti Primary School Grade Seven learner is in the first team. During the season, he has been named player of the match three times and is currently training with the Southern KZN squad, fighting for a place in the U13 provincial team.

His rugby role model is former Springbok, Steven Kitshoff. He dreams of one day donning green and gold to represent South Africa as a Springbok.

A mother’s pride

His mother, Milanka Igric, said that watching him play is one of the greatest joys in her life, while also being one of the scariest feelings.

“I will never get used to seeing him hit the ground after a hard tackle. My heart stops for a second, but Kadin carries the spirit of a warrior. He would rather push through than leave his team short; whether he is playing prop or eighth man, he gives absolutely everything,” said Igric.

She proudly stated that she watched him pour every ounce of himself into the season, from early mornings and late practices to sore muscles and sacrifices.

“Raising a talented young athlete comes with financial pressures that grow quickly. I am currently searching for work and at this stage, do not have reliable transport. As a mother, all you want is to look at your child and say ‘Go chase your dream, I’ve got you.’ This is why we are reaching out for support, not only for rugby expenses, but for the chance to help a young boy continue building something special,” said Igric.

Kadin’s tour to Italy costs around R60 000, to be paid in instalments until October 20, when the final balance is due. Should you wish to support his journey, visit www.backabuddy.co.za/campaign/kadin-strydom-road-to-italy-2026 or email migric46@gmail.com.

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