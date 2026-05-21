Breyten basketball coach brings global experience home

Breyten basketball coach Làdiva Mngomezulu has returned from the US after taking part in an international youth coaching programme in Atlanta aimed at improving coaching skills and youth basketball development, reports Highvelder News.

Làdiva Mngomezulu takes part in a training session at Georgia State University. Photo: Supplied

Mngomezulu was one of nine South African coaches selected for the initiative hosted by PH International in partnership with the YMCA of Metro Atlanta and the Atlanta Hawks.

He currently coaches boys’ and girls’ teams in the U12, U14 and U18 divisions and said the programme focused on skills development, community engagement and using sport as a tool for social impact.

During the visit, the group attended training sessions at Georgia State University, participated in outreach initiatives and attended an NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks.

Members of the South African coaching delegation pose for a group photo following the NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Photo: Supplied

Mngomezulu believes the experience will help improve opportunities for young basketball players in Breyten through stronger development systems and greater exposure.

“It will help them gain exposure to scouts and better training programmes,” he said.

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