Schickerling embraces Eben showdown

Lock JD Schickerling is relishing the opportunity to face Springbok enforcer Eben Etzebeth when the DHL Stormers and Sharks clash on Saturday in the Vodacom URC.

The Stormers host John Plumtree’s charges at Cape Town Stadium in round 9 of the URC. The teams cross swords for the second time this season after the Sharks beat their coastal rivals in Durban at the end of November.

Etzebeth was the apex lock in Cape Town during Schickerling’s formative years at the Stormers and DHL Western Province.

A standout performer for the Stormers since returning from Japan this season, Schickerling on Monday addressed the prospect of facing Springbok rugby’s most capped player, Etzebeth.

“If the Sharks do select him, it will be an awesome experience for me playing against him. I’ve played with him, and he was a great mentor for me at the Stormers,” the 29-year-old told the media.

“It’s always good when you get the opportunity to play against Springboks, to measure yourself as a player.”

Etzebeth, recovering from concussion symptoms, could join fellow former Stormers star Siya Kolisi in the Sharks lineup for what promises to be a fiercely contested URC derby.

Schickerling produced a Man of the Match performance in the Stormers’ bonus-point victory against the Lions last week.

“I’m really happy with my performance, especially because we got the win,” he said. “Obviously, I couldn’t have done it without the guys around me. They really worked hard, and that inspired me to work harder.”

Key to the Stormers’ win was their set-piece prowess, with Joseph Dweba scoring a brace of tries from driving mauls. Schickerling highlighted the pack’s growing cohesion and pursuit of excellence.

“That was something we are definitely working on, to be accurate on both sides of the ball, defence and attack,” he said. “The maul is always a difficult thing to get right, it’s never perfect, so when it does come together it’s really nice.

“It takes the whole pack to make it work, and we keep learning and trying to get better over the weekend.”

The Stormers’ triumph over the Lions marked their third victory in the URC this season, and ended a four-match slump in all competitions.

“We go into every match wanting to win, so getting that win over the Lions, and at home, gives us confidence going into the next game,” Schickerling added.

“Obviously it’s never perfect and there are things we can improve on, but we’re excited and looking forward to our next match.”

