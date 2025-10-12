Shock for SA cyclists as race organiser liquidated

Various races organised through De Villiers National Cycling have been cancelled following liquidation proceedings against the company.

Cyclists from across South Africa were shocked to discover this week that their entry fees for upcoming races had been forfeited, after receiving a letter from the liquidators in the Wynand de Villiers saga.

Major races cancelled amid liquidation

One of the races affected is the Montecasino Classico, which was due to take place in Johannesburg today. Cyclists have expressed their shock and disbelief on social media.

In a statement from Wynand de Villiers of De Villiers National Cycling, it was confirmed that “following the recent successful liquidation action brought against De Villiers National Cycling by Hit Factory, all organisational processes relating to the Montecasino Classico and Emperors Palace Classic have been formally stopped.

“As a direct consequence of the liquidation order, no further planning, coordination or execution of these events will take place under the auspices of De Villiers National Cycling.

“The matter now falls within the jurisdiction of the appointed liquidator, who will oversee all related assets, contracts and financial implications in accordance with the applicable legal framework.”

We recognise the historic importance of both the Montecasino Classico and the Emperors Palace Classic to the South African cycling calendar.

“However, until the liquidation process has run its course, no further commitments or assurances regarding the future of these events can be made.”

Liquidators appointed to manage process

The Master of the High Court has appointed Mari Haywood and M. La Fontaine as joint provisional liquidators of the company.

Previous controversies and disputes

De Villiers was also involved in the controversial Theuns Jordaan tribute concert in Amsterdam earlier this year, where he and several singers, including Bok van Blerk and Kurt Darren, clashed publicly.

Cyclists lose money across multiple events

Members of the Middelburg Cycling Club also entered other races after De Villiers offered a significant discount on entry fees. Some cyclists even paid for family members’ entries, losing even more money when the events were cancelled.

A similar situation occurred with participants in the Tour du Cap, a five-day cycle tour from Wellington in the Western Cape, which was scheduled for March 2026.

Participants entered by the hundreds after De Villiers offered them heavily discounted fees of R1,900 per entry, only to later find the event scrapped.