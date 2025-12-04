Safa probes pitch invasion after referee assaulted in Limpopo

Last Saturday turned into a nightmare for soccer referee Oriel Mulovhedzi, who officiated the South African Football Association (Safa) Limpopo ABC Motsepe League match between Phalaborwa Continentals and Mukondeni Young Chiefs at Nkowankowa Stadium.

Polokwane Review reports that moments after the final whistle, officials and fans from Continentals reportedly stormed the pitch and assaulted him, accusing him of favouritism and claiming he had denied them two clear penalties.

Referee escorted to safety

Young Chiefs’ management intervened and escorted Mulovhedzi to safety. Young Chiefs won the match 3–2.

Continentals player Jan Modiba said the referee’s decisions had been questioned by ‘all players and officials’, accusing Mulovhedzi of losing control of the game.

He said many supporters had left the stadium disappointed. Modiba added he was ‘shocked and disappointed’ by the decisions.

“Losing a match unfairly demoralises both the players and the technical staff.”

Coaches and officials react

Young Chiefs coach Joel Mongalo condemned the behaviour of the Continentals contingent, saying such lack of discipline would not take the club anywhere.

Safa Limpopo administrator Refilwe Khosa said the association was awaiting reports from both clubs, the referee and the match commissioner.

Once received, the matter would be referred to a disciplinary hearing.

She said the incident was troubling, adding: “We want players to use soccer as a form of entertainment and create friendship with each other.”

