Debutants ready to make history at the Fifa World Cup 2026

The Fifa World Cup 2026 will mark a turning point in the tournament’s history, with four nations – Cabo Verde, Curaçao, Jordan and Uzbekistan – set to make their debut on the global stage, alongside several teams ending decades-long absences.

The expanded format has opened the door for football’s emerging nations, and for some, the moment represents more than qualification – it is history rewritten.

South Africa are among the headline returnees, having officially qualified for the tournament. Their last appearance came in 2010 as hosts, and before that, they had last progressed through qualification rounds for the 2002 edition in South Korea and Japan. Their return marks a 16-year absence from the competition and their first qualification on merit in 24 years.

They begin their campaign against Mexico on Thursday, June 11, at 21:00 at Mexico City Stadium.

New nations step into the spotlight

Curaçao, a Dutch-Caribbean island north of Venezuela with a population of just 150 000, will become the smallest nation ever to compete at the tournament. Despite their size, they bring experience from European and MLS-based players such as Leandro Bacuna and Eloy Room, giving the squad a strong international backbone.

Cabo Verde (Cape Verde) will also make history as they become one of Africa’s newest representatives at the global showpiece after a breakthrough qualifying campaign that included a famous win over Cameroon. With attacking threats like Ryan Mendes and Garry Rodrigues, they arrive as one of the continent’s most exciting underdog stories.

From Asia, Jordan and Uzbekistan complete the list of debutants. Uzbekistan impressed throughout qualification, with Manchester City defender Abdukodir Khusanov playing a key role, while former Italy world cup-winning captain Fabio Cannavaro has brought added experience from the technical area.

Jordan, meanwhile, arrive as one of the more unpredictable sides in the draw. A settled and experienced squad helped them reach the final of the 2025 Arab Cup, underlining their growing reputation beyond Asia.

The wait is over for returning challengers

Beyond the debutants, several nations are ending long waits to return to football’s biggest stage.

Norway have ended a 28-year absence, powered by a prolific qualifying campaign from Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, who scored 16 goals. Arsenal midfielder Martin Ødegaard is expected to play a key leadership role as they re-emerge as one of Europe’s most exciting sides.

Austria return with one of their strongest squads in years, led by Real Madrid defender David Alaba, who is set to finally make his tournament debut at 33. He remains widely regarded as one of the best players never to have featured at the global showpiece.

Scotland also make a long-awaited return, with Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay and Aston Villa captain John McGinn forming the core of a side capable of causing problems for higher-ranked opposition.

Elsewhere, Haiti return for the first time since 1974, while Türkiye are back for the first time since 2002 after edging Kosovo in a play-off. DR Congo – formerly Zaire – also return after more than five decades away, alongside Iraq, which last appeared in 1986 after playoff wins over Jamaica and Bolivia, respectively.

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