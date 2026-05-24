SA athletes bring home 22 medals from championships

The 2026 African Senior Athletics Championships was a golden event for South African athletes, who racked up 22 medals in Accra, Ghana from May 12 – 17, reports Potchefstroom Herald.

This included a total of nine gold, four silver and nine bronze medals, reports Potchefstroom Herald.

The NWU’s Luan Munnik took a superb first place in the 1500m to be crowned African champion. He beat his countryman, Tshepo Tshite, by 0.12 seconds in a tight race. This was a historic achievement for Munnik, who claimed the first-ever 1500m title for South Africa in this event, which had previously been dominated by the East African nation of Kenya.

Luan Munnik and Valco van Wyk both claimed gold medals in the 1500m and pole vault respectively. Photos: Hezekiel Sepeng/Facebook

Other NWU athletes who came home with gold were Rogail Joseph, who took first place in a time of 54.74 in the women’s 400m hurdles, and Valco van Wyk, who won the men’s pole vault with a height of 5.40 metres.

The NWU’s Bradley Nkoana took silver in the men’s 100m sprint in 10.32 seconds in a tight race. Cameroon’s Emmanuel Eseme took gold in 10.26 seconds.

Rogail Joseph is all smiles after winning gold in the women’s 400m event. Photo: Hezekiel Sepeng/Facebook

Other locals who performed superbly were Richardt Stander (discus throw) and Douw Smit (javelin), who both brought back bronze medals. Smit threw his javelin 76 metres, but it was not enough to beat former Olympic silver medallist Julius Yego of Kenya, who won gold with a throw of 79.87 metres. This was Yego’s sixth African title. Stander threw his discus 56.13 metres. Former NWU athlete and Namibian international, Ryan Williams took gold with a heave of 57.45 metres.

Munnik, Van Wyk and Smit are all Potch Track Club athletes.

South African medallists:

Gold Medallists

Karabo More – 1500m Women

Luan Munnik – 1500m Men

Rogail Joseph – 400m Hurdles Women

Christy Snyman – High Jump Women

Luvo Manyonga – Long Jump Men

Valco van Wyk – Pole Vault Men

Ansume de Beer – Pole Vault Women

Aiden Smith – Shot Put Men

Colette Uys – Shot Put Women

Silver Medallists

Bradley Nkoana – 100m Men

Tshepo Tshite – 1500m Men

Mateo le Roux – High Jump Men

Enya Pooler – Heptathlon Women

Bronze Medallists

Mihlali Xhotyeni – 200m Men

Wernich van Rensburg – 400m Hurdles Men

Morne van As – Decathlon Men

Richardt Stander – Discus Throw Men

Tshepang Makhethe – Hammer Throw Men

Leandri Holtzhausen – Hammer Throw Women

Douw Smit – Javelin Men

Jana van Schalkwyk – Javelin Throw Women

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