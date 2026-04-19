Videos: Blitzboks finally conquer Hong Kong

The Blitzboks won the Hong Kong Sevens for the first time by dismantling defending champions Argentina this afternoon.

South Africa cruised to a 35-7 victory at a packed Kai Tak Sports Park after leading 14-7 at half-time.

The Hong Kong event is the opening leg of the SVNS World Championship, which also includes tournaments in Valladolid (Spain) and Bordeaux (France).

The Blitzboks made the perfect start when Tristan Leyds chased and collected his kick from deep to go in under the posts.

Two for Selvyn Davids 🤩🇿🇦 The Blitzboks are turning up the heat in Hong Kong 👏#HSBCSVNS | #HSBCSVNSHKG pic.twitter.com/2O0e2kp84i — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) April 19, 2026

But Argentina hit back with a score by Santino Zangara, converted by Santiago Vera Feld to draw the scores level.

Leyds then produced a searing break through the heart of the opposition defence to send Selvyn Davids away for a brilliant score. Leyds again converted for a 14-7 lead.

The Blitzboks produced a brilliant defensive effort to keep Argentina away from their tryline in the closing moments of the half.

Their defence also scrambled to keep out Argentina at the start of the second half, before Sebastiaan Jobb capitalised on a turnover to streak away. He was caught short but Ryan Oosthuizen was on hand to score. Ronald Brown converted for a 21-7 lead.

Two for Selvyn Davids 🤩🇿🇦 The Blitzboks are turning up the heat in Hong Kong 👏#HSBCSVNS | #HSBCSVNSHKG pic.twitter.com/2O0e2kp84i — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) April 19, 2026

Shilton van Wyk then raced onto another Leyds kick to score under the posts before Davids completed a convincing victory.

Earlier in the day, the Blitzboks defeated New Zealand 26-14 in their semi-final, while Argentina overcame Spain 19-12.

The article Blitzboks finally conquer Hong Kong was first published on SA Rugby Magazine.