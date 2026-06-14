Watch: Comrades Marathon 2026 as it happens

Thousands of runners are participating in the 99th Comrades Marathon today (June 14) as the iconic Up Run returns from Durban to Pietermaritzburg over a record-short distance of 85.777km, reports The Witness.

The Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) confirmed the route will be the shortest officially measured race in the event’s recorded history, 133 metres shorter than the 2024 Up Run.

Roman Cooper is among the runners taking part in this year’s Comrades Marathon. Photo: Supplied

Race director Sue Forge said ongoing roadworks necessitated adjustments to the route.

“However, thanks to the outstanding collaboration and support of the municipalities [and law enforcement], we have been able to finalise a route that not only provides a slightly shorter distance for runners, but also improves the management of road closures, traffic flow, infrastructure removal and post-race clean-up,” she said.

Elite contenders

Multiple Comrades champion Bongmusa Mthembu believes he still has what it takes to challenge the younger generation after completing a seven-week training camp in Lesotho.

“The Comrades Marathon is everything to me, and every year I only train for this race. The race changed a lot of us; our lives are no longer the same, and that’s why I always try my best to run the best race on the big day.”

Defending Up Run champion Piet Wiersma, who prepared in Kenya, warned that several runners are capable of causing an upset.

“All these runners trained very hard and are capable of springing a surprise on Sunday.”

Defending women’s champion Gerda Steyn said competing remains a privilege.

“As usual I will be going to have the best race because just to be part of it is an honour, and I always feel that I am doing it for the whole country because of the support I get on the road.”

The South African Government has encouraged residents to line the route and create the famous ‘human walls’ of support.

“Let us show the world the true meaning of the Ubuntu spirit. Let us rally together, fly our flag high, and carry the runners all the way to the finish line,” it said.

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