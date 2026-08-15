Do you have what it takes to name Chery’s SA-bound bakkie?

Chery is giving South Africans the chance to name its upcoming double-cab bakkie ahead of its planned local arrival early next year.

The plug-in hybrid model, currently known by its ‘KP31’ code name, will pack 350kW and 800N.m, putting it among the most powerful bakkies on the South African market.

Revealed in February, the KP31 is expected to reach local dealerships early next year, although Chery South Africa has previously said it was ‘pushing hard‘ for a launch this year.

Now the Chinese automaker wants South Africans to help give the new bakkie an identity.

“South Africans don’t just drive their vehicles, we name them, personalise them and make them part of the family. The new Chery bakkie is arriving with everything Mzansi needs, except one important thing: a name. This is your chance to give a future favourite its identity,” the company says on its dedicated website.

Naming campaign follows Australian model

Submitting a suggestion is straightforward. Entrants can visit the dedicated website, enter their details and submit their proposed name for the bakkie.

The campaign follows a similar initiative in Australia earlier this year. After receiving more than 20 000 submissions, Chery’s Australian arm selected Stockman as the name for the bakkie in that market.

Plug-in hybrid system delivers 350kW output

The South African version is powered by a plug-in hybrid system combining a 2.5l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine with electric motors. Chery confirmed in July that the system produces 350kW and 800N.m.

That power output matches the BYD Shark 6 Performance, putting the KP31 among the most powerful bakkies expected on South African roads when it arrives.

For now, however, the bakkie’s biggest missing feature is its name, and Chery is leaving that decision to South Africans.

Browse thousands of new and used vehicles here with CARmag!

The post Chery SA launches naming campaign for KP31 bakkie ahead of 2027 launch appeared first on CAR Magazine.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.