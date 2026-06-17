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Amanzimtoti karateka earns SA colours again

Despite a short hiatus, a KZN teenager made a successful return to karate, excelling at the national championships.

1 hour ago
Nikhil Gopichand 1 minute read
Isabella Carr showcases her certificates alongside her father and fellow karateka, Cedric Carr. Photo: Supplied

An Amanzimtoti karateka’s eight-year journey since taking up the sport has borne fruit after she achieved her South African colours at the recent South African JKA Championships in Johannesburg, reports South Coast Sun.

Isabella Carr’s journey began in 2018 at the age of seven. Just a year later, she competed both provincially and nationally, achieving her South African colours for the first time, sparking her love for the sport.

She continued to compete until 2023 before taking a hiatus due to logistical reasons.

“I could not be kept from karate for too long and resumed training early last year. I did not compete at regionals or nationals that year because I felt too unprepared after such a break. I competed at a friendly competition towards the end of last year and my passion was reignited,” she said.

“This year, I competed both regionally and nationally, achieving my South African colours. I was also encouraged to compete in an elite division to gain more experience,” added Isabella.

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1 hour ago
Nikhil Gopichand 1 minute read

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Nikhil Gopichand

With just over three years in community journalism, he is relatively new to the scene. He has a Bachelor of Arts, majoring in English Literature and Psychology. With the South Coast Sun, he focuses on a wide berth of beats, covering human-interest, sports and hard news stories. He has a particular affinity for photography, and a deep love for learning about people and the community.

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