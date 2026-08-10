Albertsdal mother reflects on raising Olympic star Bayanda Walaza

The world knows Bayanda Walaza as an Olympic silver medallist, World Athletics U20 100m and 200m champion and one of South Africa’s brightest sprinting stars.

But behind every medal is a mother whose quiet sacrifices helped shape the athlete and the man he is today, reports Alberton Record.

Now living in Albertsdal, Alberton, Tholiwe Walaza (47) has spent years cheering from the sidelines, offering guidance during difficult moments and ensuring her son never lost sight of what mattered most: faith, education and discipline.

Born and raised in the village of Walaza in Sterkspruit, Eastern Cape – named after her great-grandfather, a respected former king in the area – Tholiwe dreamed of becoming a nurse.

“I was inspired by a family member who was a nurse. I loved her work.”

Tholiwe Walaza. Photo: Supplied

After matriculating, however, financial hardship forced her to put those dreams aside because her parents could not afford tertiary education. Years later, another life-changing challenge awaited.

Bayanda was only 10 years old when his father died in a horrific incident, leaving Tholiwe to raise him alone.

“It wasn’t easy, but I had family within my home and outside. I also built my own family at church.”

She explains that becoming a single mother meant making difficult sacrifices.

“I had to sacrifice my dreams of getting married and having more children. I didn’t want him to be raised by a stepfather because I didn’t know how he would feel.”

Faith, school and discipline first

Despite Bayanda’s growing athletics career, Tholiwe made it clear there were boundaries that would never be negotiated.

“He knows he needs to go to school and we are going to church on Sunday whether he has training or not.”

She also protected him from allowing grief to define his future.

“I sat him down and told him not to seek revenge against the people behind his father’s death. It wasn’t worth it. I wanted him to focus on school and sport.”

She attended training sessions and competitions whenever she could.

“I wanted him to know his mother was there, even on the bad days. I’d tell him there would always be another chance.”

The moment everything changed

Although Bayanda had shown promise from a young age, Tholiwe says there was one defining moment when she realised he was destined for greatness. It came when he was selected, while still a junior athlete, to represent South Africa at the World Athletics Relays in the Bahamas.

“It was his first world event and they won. Bayanda started the relay even though that wasn’t part of the plan. I think that was God’s doing.”

She laughs as she recalls watching his performance.

“His split was wow. That’s when I realised I gave birth to something else.”

The sacrifices nobody sees

While supporters celebrate medals and podium finishes, Tholiwe says few people understand the journey behind them.

“There were times when he needed money to attend training, and we simply didn’t have it.”

Instead of allowing finances to stand in the way of his dreams, she borrowed money.

“I didn’t want him to be hurt because he wanted to do something he was good at and couldn’t because of money.”

There were moments when she considered asking him to quit athletics altogether.

“But my faith kept me going. Everything worked out in the end.”

She credits Bayanda’s success not only to his athletic ability but also to the discipline he showed in the classroom.

“He put effort into both school and sport. He earned bursaries because he excelled in both. People don’t see that.”

Tholiwe also credits the Ruta Sechaba Foundation for supporting Bayanda financially during grades 11 and 12, noting that the assistance helped ease the family’s financial burden while allowing him to focus on both his education and athletics.

Still the same son

Today, Bayanda has become one of South Africa’s most recognisable young athletes, but at home, little has changed.

“He is still the same son. The only difference is when we’re outside. He suddenly becomes serious and tells me he has to be professional,” she says with a laugh.

She believes athletics has helped shape his character.

“His time management is proper. He does everything on time. I can already see he’s going to be an amazing family man.”

A mother’s greatest reward

Although she sometimes feels overwhelmed by media attention, she understands why people want to meet the woman behind the champion.

Tholiwe Walaza and her son, Bayanda Walaza. Photo: Supplied

“It means a lot. Most of the time Bayanda is in the spotlight. If sharing my story inspires even one person, then I’m happy.”

Her advice to other mothers is simple: “Trust God in everything you do. Every child is different, so don’t compare them. When you discover your child’s talent, support them. Support is everything.”

She remembers Bayanda telling her as a boy that one day he wanted to be on television.

“I never discouraged him. I told him it was possible if he worked hard.”

Looking back, Tholiwe says motherhood transformed her life.

“To my younger self, I would say my life truly started when I became pregnant with him. I became another Tholiwe.”

Asked how she hopes people will remember her one day, her answer comes without hesitation: “I want people to remember me as someone who gave birth to a hero. Someone who gave birth to a person who inspires others to believe in themselves.”

That impact is already being felt.

“In our community, children tell me they want to be like Bayanda. They say his success has shown them that their dreams are valid and that they can make it too.”

For Tholiwe, no medal could be more meaningful than knowing her son’s journey is inspiring the next generation to dream bigger.

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