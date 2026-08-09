Top SA cyclists will gather in George for the national criterium championships

George is gearing up to welcome South Africa’s top cyclists when the 2026 South African National Criterium Championships take place in the city on 31 October and 1 November, reports George Herald.

The championships are expected to attract leading riders from across the country, along with officials, support teams, families and spectators, providing a welcome boost for the local economy through increased demand for accommodation, restaurants, tourism attractions and other businesses.

As preparations gather pace, the Cornerstone Lifestyle Centre has been confirmed as the official race village for the two-day event.

At the centre of the championship circuit, the venue will serve as the hub of the event, hosting rider registration, team support areas, sponsor activations, cycling industry displays, media interviews, podium ceremonies and family entertainment.

Several upgrades are already under way at the centre in preparation for the championships.

These include new signage, refurbishment and repainting of selected areas and other improvements.

“Hosting the South African Nationals at Cornerstone is a huge moment for George,” says Cornerstone owner Mark Miller.

“With riders from across South Africa, their families and supporters coming through our doors, it puts our town and our centre on the national stage. Cornerstone is proud to be the race village and to welcome the cycling community to experience George hospitality, local businesses and everything the Garden Route has to offer.”

Event organiser Dunette Neuhoff said the race village would be the heart of the championships, bringing together competitors, supporters and the wider community.

The championships are being presented through a partnership between Cycling South Africa, Eden Cycling and Crank To Crown Events, together with government, tourism and local stakeholders.

Organisers say further announcements will be made in the coming weeks as part of the Road to Nationals campaign, including details of the race programme, participating riders, road management plans and opportunities for the public to become involved.

The event is expected to reinforce George’s reputation as one of South Africa’s premier destinations for road cycling and major sporting events.