Gauteng pair earn Commonwealth Games call-up

It still hadn’t fully sunk in for Gareth Rees-Gibbs two days after being named in Team South Africa’s squad for the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, while Cedric Summersgill admitted the honour still felt surreal despite knowing about his selection for several weeks, reports Germiston City News.

Rees-Gibbs was selected as a player, and Summersgill as coach, for the para-bowls team announced by Sascoc president Barry Hendricks on June 24.

Dressed in their green and gold Protea colours, the pair looked every bit at home as they sat down with the Benoni City Times at Northmead Bowling Club on June 26.



Rees-Gibbs, who will make his Commonwealth Games debut, said the magnitude of the achievement was difficult to put into words.



“It’s massive. I honestly don’t have the words because this is probably the biggest stage in bowls outside of the world championships. It’s a huge achievement, and I couldn’t be prouder to represent a country that I love,” he said.



Although he has represented South Africa at several international events, including the Multi-Nations Tournament and the World Bowls Championships in 2023, his journey to the national team is one of patience and perseverance.

It took him 27 years to earn his Protea colours, but he never stopped believing.



“When I realised I had a realistic chance of chasing the Commonwealth dream, I committed to it. It meant sacrifices, especially with a young family, and I’m incredibly grateful for their support and understanding while I spent so much time on the bowling green.”

“This will be my first Commonwealth Games, and I’m over the moon. It’s emotional because bowls has always been a big part of our family. To finally reach this stage means everything,” said Rees-Gibbs.



For Summersgill, the opportunity is especially meaningful because it continues the legacy of his late wife, Beppie, a visually impaired bowler.

“My wife was a blind bowler and, to direct her properly, I had to understand exactly what she was experiencing on the green. That led me to start playing bowls myself, and from there I completed coaching and umpiring courses,” he said.

“This is the legacy she left me. I’ve remained passionate about working with visually impaired and disabled bowlers, and after years of dedication, to be selected for the Commonwealth Games is incredibly humbling. For me, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Although he knew of his selection before Hendricks officially announced the squad, Summersgill admitted the reality was still sinking in.

“It still feels surreal. My job now is to prepare these players, keep them motivated and help them get over the line. Hopefully, we can bring home some medals.”

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.