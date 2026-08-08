SA baseball squad prepares for international tournament in France

Three Toti Cardinals players are among the 30 athletes selected for the South African Baseball Union’s senior national squad that will tour France in October as part of the team’s preparations for future international competitions, reports South Coast Sun.

The South African Baseball Union (SABU) announced the squad after what it described as a comprehensive evaluation process, with players recognised for their dedication, commitment and performances throughout the selection period.

The tour to France will provide valuable international competition as the national team continues its development ahead of future global events.

Among those selected are Toti Cardinals players Dylan O’Brien, Vince Deyzel and Rob Ackermann.

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Fritz Ackermann, president of the KZN Baseball Federation, congratulated the players on their achievement.

“The tour to France will provide valuable international competition as the team continues its preparation and development ahead of future international events,” he said.

The squad will continue with training camps, assessments and preparations before the final travelling team for the France tour is announced in the coming weeks.

“The South African Baseball Union congratulates all selected players and extends its appreciation to the coaches, provincial unions, clubs, families and supporters who continue to play a vital role in the development of the national programme. The Union wishes the squad every success as they prepare to proudly represent South Africa in France,” said Ackermann.

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