Brakpan boxer crowned youth heavyweight champ

Young Brakpan boxer Donewin Martens (16) recently participated in the South African National Amateur Boxing Organisation (SANABO) national youth championships, where he won gold in his division, reports Brakpan Herald.

He competed in the youth heavyweight division, weighing in at exactly 80kg, and described the wait before the match as ‘the most energy I’ve ever felt before a fight’.

Donewin is committed to his boxing career, training every day except Sundays.

His routine includes working with punching bags, running 5km, participating in parkruns on Saturdays, and strength and conditioning exercises.

This was his second national championship as a boxer, and last year he walked away with a bronze medal.

“If you’re thinking of joining an amateur boxing club and want to excel in the sport, you have to put in the work and never give up, even when it’s difficult and uncomfortable,” he says.

“Show up, show consistency, give it your all and don’t ever quit.”

His goal is to one day make it to the Olympic Games, and to compete in a Golden Gloves tournament or two.

His passion for the sport shows in his dedication, high hopes, and hard work.

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