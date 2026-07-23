Riders vie for national championship spots at Gauteng provincials

Ekurhuleni, Gauteng will field a strong blend of young talent and experienced riders when the South African Western Mounted Games (SAWMG) Provincial championships take place in Benoni on July 25 and 26, reports Germiston City News.

A squad of 31 riders will represent the region in the sixth and seventh provincial qualifiers, with competitors hoping to secure top performances in one of the country’s fastest-growing equestrian disciplines.

The event is jointly hosted under the banners of SAWMGA and the South African National Equestrian Schools Association, bringing together some of Gauteng’s top horse-and-rider combinations to compete for provincial honours and the opportunity to qualify for the SAWMGA National Championships.

Benoni’s Vega Equestrian Club will fly the community’s flag high with 16 of its riders part of the Ekurhuleni team.

The club will be led by coach Charlene Rossouw as they have their sights on qualifying for the national championships.

Under Rossouw’s leadership the club has become known for its dedication, sportsmanship and strong team spirit.

The club is passionate about developing riders of all ages, helping them build confidence, strengthen their horsemanship and pursue excellence at every level of competition.

“Congratulations to every rider, horse, family member, coach and supporter who contributed to this remarkable achievement. The club wishes the entire team every success as they proudly represent Vega at the provincials and continue their journey towards the SAWMGA National Championships,” the club said in a statement.

About Western Mounted Games

According to SAWMGA, western mounted games is a fast-paced equestrian sport that combines the speed of a racehorse, the agility of a cutting horse and the precision of a stock horse.ow

Nationally sanctioned by the SAWMGA, the sport features events such as Barrel Racing, Pole Bending and Hurry Scurry. Riders compete over five gymkhana patterns at local qualifiers, with their times measured against a strict matrix that determines their competition level.

Open to horses of any breed, Western mounted games is regarded as an accessible, family-friendly discipline that continues to grow in popularity across South Africa.