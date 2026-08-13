Blind ultra-athlete takes on endurance challenge in Graaff-Reinet

Blind ultra-athlete and adventurer Hein Wagner will tackle his first gravel stage race this October, taking on the 750km Nedbank Gravel Burn on a tandem while aiming to raise R1m for the Hein Wagner Academy, reports Graaff-Reinet Advertiser.

Wagner will compete alongside his tandem partner, Alwyn de Kock, in the seven-day race from Graaff-Reinet to Shamwari Private Game Reserve from October 25 to 31.

Although Wagner is no stranger to endurance challenges, including the Cape Epic and a full Ironman, the Nedbank Gravel Burn will be his first gravel stage race.

The idea came about after a chance meeting with race founder Kevin Vermaak.

“When accidentally bumping into Kevin last year and learning about this new gravel race I could not help myself but say yes. I truly did not see that one coming,” says Wagner.

For him, competing on a tandem offers a unique way of experiencing South Africa.



“As a blind person, one of the best ways to experience our beautiful country is on the back of a tandem. I can hear, smell and feel its natural beauty,” he said.



The race will take riders through remote Karoo landscapes over seven stages, with competitors staying together at purpose-built Burn Camps between stages.



Wagner says De Kock is the ideal partner for the challenge.

Experienced across several disciplines, De Kock has already guided Wagner through a full Ironman.



“I basically trust him with my life and in my experience the level of trust between you and your tandem/race partner determines the outcome.”



While Wagner has been preparing for the challenge and is confident of reaching the finish line, he knows the seven-day event will test him.



“It is my first time racing this format and I cannot be more excited. I do know it’ll be tough, but we are going to make it to the finish line in Shamwari.”



Beyond the physical challenge, Wagner is using the race to raise awareness and funds for the Hein Wagner Academy in Worcester.



The post-Grade 12 training facility provides blind and visually impaired students with accredited courses in fields including marketing, management and cyber security. Around 60 students live on campus full time.



Wagner hopes to raise R1m through his Gravel Burn campaign to make the kitchen in the student accommodation more functional.



“Whatever you believe is impossible is not true. I used to be blind, now I’m only blinded by possibility!”



He said sponsorship from Santam had helped make his participation possible and would also assist him in highlighting the abilities of blind people.



Gravel Burn founder Kevin Vermaak welcomed Wagner and De Kock to the 2026 field.

“Hein brings a way of experiencing this country, and this race, that belongs in our story,” said Vermaak.

“Seven days in the Karoo on gravel is demanding for every rider. To have him and Alwyn in the Burn Camps, with that strong bond through that week, really represents the kind of human spirit of this event.”

Entries close on August 31.

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