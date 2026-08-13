Eastern Cape boxer punches his way towards a brighter future

As a child in Duncan Village outside East London, Simnikiwe Bongco saw the harsh realities of township life every day, reports Fourways Review.

Drugs and gangsterism were everywhere. Many of his childhood friends joined gangs, some landed in prison, and others lost themselves to substance abuse.

“Boxing was my way out,” Bongco says. “Every day after school I had something to do and fights to prepare for. That helped me stay away from the bad. The fact that I wanted to be better kept me going. It made me dig deep and stay focused because I wanted to change my life so badly.”

His mother played a central role in shaping that determination. “My mother is my everything. Growing up she was very strict and that made me the person I am today. Even though I might have given her problems, she knew how to discipline me. We share a very good bond.”

Bongco started boxing around 2008, and quickly fell in love with the sport. “I watched a lot of Roy Jones Jr fights growing up and followed him in and out of the ring. I always wanted to be like him – slick boxing and top IQ.”

Merven Clair eats a huge left from Simnikiwe Bongco at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Photo: Supplied

The Eastern Cape has long been regarded as the home of South African boxing. Bongco feels the weight and pride of that legacy. “It’s our Las Vegas. It feels good to represent my province. One day, I dream of becoming one of the greats to come out of here. So, yes, there is pressure.”

His breakthrough on the international stage came at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. It was his first time on a plane and his first experience of fighting at that level.

“I had only one thing in mind: I want to be the best, and to be that I have to be the best in the world. After that tournament, my boxing and training changed because I had to learn what it takes to compete at that level. Today, I believe I have what it takes to take on the world.”

Now, Bongco is determined to give back. He has launched Train with Sim, a personal training business focused on teaching boxing, and is establishing a foundation to bring the sport to underprivileged children.

Simnikiwe Bongco at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Photo: Supplied

“Boxing shouldn’t be unavailable to kids. It should be their way out of less privileged communities. I am still seeking sponsors to help me help the kids growing up in disadvantaged backgrounds. Boxing is a very powerful tool.

“Seeing my family still in Duncan Village drives me. I will rest when my mom and sister are out of Duncan Village.”

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