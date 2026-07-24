Jaisen Clifford excited for new chapter with Siwelele in Bloemfontein

30-year-old striker Jaisen Clifford is delighted to continue his soccer career in Bloemfontein as anticipation builds for the start of the 2026/27 Premier Soccer League season, reports Bloemfontein Courant.

Clifford, who spent much of his career playing abroad in countries such as Malta and Hungary, moved here last season after joining Marumo Gallants. He was primarily used as an impact player in the 2025/26 campaign, often coming off the bench to add attacking impetus in the closing stages.

Meanwhile, the rumour mill continues to gather pace over Marumo Gallants’ future. After just two seasons in the city, it appears increasingly likely that the club will relocate, with several players indicating Gallants’ home matches will now be played in Rustenburg. This will be confirmed on Tuesday (July 28).

The move is not surprising after the club lost the bulk of its local support with the arrival of Siwelele FC. While Marumo often played in front of sparse crowds last season, Siwelele quickly established a strong and passionate following in Bloemfontein.

Clifford is one of eight departures from Marumo Gallants. Also leaving the club is veteran Zimbabwean goalkeeper Washington Arubi, who is set to continue his career back north of the Limpopo River. Clifford has since signed with Siwelele and told Bloemfontein Courant he could not be happier.

“I’m super excited to be part of Siwelele for the upcoming season. It’s an honour to be able to work with what I think is one of the most underrated coaches we have in South Africa in Coach Lehlohonolo Seema.

“The entire technical team brings a lot of knowledge and experience, so it’s super exciting. Siwelele is probably one of the top four or five teams in the country and it’s a very well-run club. I’m very excited and honoured, and I’m happy to be staying in Bloemfontein with the fans because, for me, they’re the best fans in the country.”

While the PSL has yet to confirm the full 2026/27 fixture list, Siwelele are expected to begin their campaign on Sunday, 2 August, against TS Galaxy at the Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein.

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