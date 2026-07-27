12-year wait ends as Gauteng gymnast earns world championship debut

There was a time when gymnast Kenneth Hart believed he would never wear the green and gold. As a junior, he watched teammates earn national colours while he continued chasing a dream that always seemed just out of reach, reports Benoni City Times.

The disappointment followed him into the senior ranks, where years of dedication, commitment and perseverance still failed to earn him a place on the national team. Even changing partners brought no breakthrough.

The repeated setbacks eventually took their toll.

Kenneth Hart (right) with partner Anchè Davidson and coach Armand Koekemoer. Photo: Supplied

Hart stepped away from the sport for three years after repeatedly coming close to selection, only to suffer heartbreak. When he returned, the challenges remained and he decided to quit for good.

But a visit to Gymfinity Acrobatic Gymnastics and Trampoline Club in Norton’s Home Estate, Benoni changed everything.

Under respected coach Armand Koekemoer’s guidance, Hart was partnered with former junior national gymnast Anchè Davidson, and together they quickly found the chemistry he had been searching for throughout his career.

Twelve years after beginning his pursuit of international honours, Hart will represent South Africa at the 30th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships in Italy in September.

“I really did not think it was going to be possible,” he said.

“When they told me, I was shocked, excited and happy. One of my biggest dreams had come true. It took me so long to get where I am and it would not have been possible without my coach pushing us and giving up his free time to help us become the best we can be.”

Koekemoer had promised from the outset that he would help Hart reach the world championships, but both understood the work required to turn that ambition into reality.

“I didn’t come back for the world championships,” Hart said. “I came back because I missed the sport. When I moved to Gymfinity, my coach said we would try to get there, and somehow it all came together.”

Kenneth Hart. Photo: Supplied

After qualifying, the first person Hart celebrated with was his mother, whose unwavering support kept him going through years of disappointment.

“She believed in me,” he said. “She’s been there from day one until now. She gave me happiness, confidence and strength. She stood by me when everyone else told me I wouldn’t make it.”

Having partnered with several accomplished gymnasts over the years, Hart believes Davidson’s commitment has made all the difference.

“Anchè is always willing to learn new skills, not just the ones we can already do. Like me, she always wants to improve. She’s not afraid to try something new. Some of my previous partners were too scared to attempt certain skills. My coach also likes taking risks and, if we struggle, he doesn’t move on. He helps us until we get it right.”

When Hart walks onto the floor at the Vitrifrigo Arena in Italy, it will be the culmination of more than a decade of perseverance.

Kenneth Hart with partner Anchè Davidson and coach Armand Koekemoer. Photo: Supplied

“I’ll remind my younger self that he always had what it takes to compete against the world’s best.”

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