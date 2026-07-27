Coetze sets another record as Team SA bowls pair stun England

Swimmer Pieter Coetze continued his Commonwealth Games campaign yesterday (July 26) by winning a second gold medal and setting another record, while South Africa’s women’s bowls team produced one of the biggest upsets of the day in Glasgow.

Coetze stormed to victory in the men’s 200m backstroke final in a Commonwealth Games record time of 01:54:22, finishing 2.22 seconds ahead of England’s Oliver Morgan. After claiming the 50m backstroke title the previous day, the South African was on world-record pace at the halfway mark before comfortably securing another gold.

South Africa added two more medals in the pool, with Aimee Canny claiming silver in the women’s 100m breaststroke in 01:06:19, while Olivia Nel produced the race of her career to take bronze in the women’s 100m backstroke in 01:00:09.

Michael Houlie and Chris Smith also advanced to the men’s 50m breaststroke final after qualifying as the first- and fourth-fastest swimmers respectively, while Erin Gallagher booked her place in the women’s 100m butterfly final. Caitlyn de Lange also qualified for tonight’s women’s 100m freestyle final.

Bowls upset

Away from the pool, Jackie Janse van Rensburg and Thabelo Muvhango produced one of Team SA’s standout results by defeating previously unbeaten section leaders England in the women’s bowls pairs. Having lost their opening three matches, the South Africans bounced back to beat the favourites 9–0, 3–4, 1–0 after a tie-break.

Netball team stays unbeaten

South Africa’s netball team maintained its perfect start to the tournament with a dominant 96–42 victory over Tonga, following Saturday’s opening win over Malawi. Rolene Streutker led the scoring with 51 goals, while Sammy Ngubane added 34 as South Africa made it two wins from two in Pool A.

FULL TIME: DOMINANT WIN FOR TEAM SA! 🇿🇦💥



Team SA delivers a huge performance in Preliminary Round Pool A, securing a convincing 96 – 42 victory over Tonga! 🏐🔥#TeamSA #ForMyCountry #CommonwealthGames pic.twitter.com/QFfFyqbGiW — Team South Africa (@OfficialTeamRSA) July 26, 2026

Elsewhere, the men’s wheelchair basketball team secured its first victory by beating Wales 16–12, while the women’s side suffered defeats to Australia and Canada.

A great victory for Team SA as they secure a 16-12 win against Wales. 🏀#TeamSA #ForMyCountry #Glasgow2026 pic.twitter.com/QtAswFwSc4 — Team South Africa (@OfficialTeamRSA) July 26, 2026

Looking ahead

Attention now turns to today’s programme, with athletics getting underway for Team SA. Bradley Nkoana and Cheswill Johnson are scheduled to compete in the men’s 100m heats, while Prudence Sekgodiso lines up in the women’s 800m.

In the pool, Coetze returns in the men’s 100m freestyle heats, while Houlie and Smith contest the men’s 50m breaststroke final. Gallagher races in the women’s 100m butterfly final, De Lange competes in the women’s 100m freestyle final, and Lara van Niekerk, Kaylene Corbett and Rebecca Meder begin their women’s 50m breaststroke campaigns.

Team SA fixtures (SA time)

Athletics

11:00 – Men’s 100m heats: Nkoana and Johnson

12:25 – Men’s 110m hurdles heats: Francois le Roux

20:25 – Women’s 800m heats: Sekgodiso

22:45* – Men’s 110m hurdles final (Le Roux)

Para athletics

13:55 – Women’s T38 100m heats: Liezel Gouws

13:56 – Women’s T38 100m heats: Sheryl James

20:50* – Women’s T38 100m final

Gymnastics

14:05 – Men’s floor final: Daniel McLean

Weightlifting

14:00 – Women’s 53kg: Johanni Taljaard

16:30 – Women’s 58kg: Anneke Spies-Burger

21:00 – Men’s 79kg: Jon-Antohein Phillips

Bowls

17:10 – Men’s singles: Wayne Rittmuller vs Gary Kelly (Northern Ireland)

22:55 – Men’s singles: Rittmuller vs Frederrick Tafatu (Niue)

Boxing

19:15 – Women’s flyweight, 51kg, Round of 16: Thandolwethu Mathiba vs Ruby White (England)

Wheelchair basketball

13:20 – Women’s 3×3: South Africa vs England

19:15 – Men’s 3×3: South Africa vs Malaysia

Swimming

12:17 – Men’s 100m freestyle heats: Guy Brooks, Coetze

12:35 – Women’s 50m breaststroke heats: Meder

12:36 – Women’s 50m breaststroke heats: Corbett

12:37 – Women’s 50m breaststroke heats: Van Niekerk

Evening swimming session

20:17* – Men’s 100m freestyle semi-finals: Coetze, Brooks

20:26 – Women’s 100m freestyle final: De Lange

21:01 – Women’s 100m butterfly final: Gallagher

21:07 – Men’s 50m breaststroke final: Houlie, Smith

21:28* – Women’s 50m backstroke semi-finals: Jessica Thompson, Nel, Hannah Pearse

22:05 – Women’s 50m breaststroke semi-finals: Van Niekerk, Corbett, Meder

22:14* – Men’s 200m butterfly final: Jarden Eaton, Kris Mihaylov

* If qualified.