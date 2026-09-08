Johannesburg teen represents SA at mixed martial arts world championships

Randpark Ridge resident Saiyaan Naidoo (16) finished seventh in the world in the Youth A 70kg category at the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) Youth World Championships in Abu Dhabi recently, reports Randburg Sun.

The tournament was his first world championship, where he competed against young athletes from around the globe. He said that the achievement is personal to him and means a lot. ”I grew up unathletic, being the last person picked in sports and often being made fun of for not being fit. I was never very confident in myself,” he said.

”This achievement showed me that despite my circumstances, the perseverance and dedication I put into something I really wanted can pay off. Representing my country at 16 made me realise I can do anything I set my mind to. It showed me I am capable of more than I thought, and it is only up from here,” Naidoo added.

Randpark Ridge’s Saiyaan Naidoo celebrates with the flag. Photo: Supplied

Stepping into the cage in Abu Dhabi was a new and challenging experience, but Naidoo embraced the opportunity, showing determination, courage and skill throughout the competition. His seventh-place finish reflects the dedication and hard work he has put into his training. He said that leading up to the fight, he was really nervous, but also excited.

“I love fighting, and every time I step into the cage, win or lose, I learn and get better. My main focus was to apply what I knew, adapt to how the fight went, and most importantly, enjoy the experience, give it my best and have fun.” Naidoo said it felt unreal to be surrounded by other young athletes with the same objective.

”I felt the pressure of a nation on me because I was not just fighting for myself. I was fighting for my country, my home, and knowing that coming from a developing country, I could hopefully uplift and inspire my people.” Naidoo said his mental state was his biggest challenge, as he doubted himself and wondered if he was really ready to represent South Africa for the first time.

“In one ear, people were telling me I was going to lose, and in the other, people were telling me I was better than I thought. In the end, I had to block out everything bothering me. I was there to fight, and nothing was going to stop me.”

One of his proudest moments was pushing through when he wanted to give up. In the last round of the second fight, he felt hopeless. He was down two rounds, but ended up getting the submission – a buggy choke, one of the rarest submissions in martial arts. Not only did it secure the win, but it also gave him the record for the first buggy choke in IMMAF Youth history.

Randpark Ridge-based Saiyaan Naidoo gets ready for a fight. Photo: Supplied

The young fighter thanked his family and friends for their support. “My mother has been my biggest supporter from day one, sacrificing her time, effort and money to help me chase a dream I once thought I would never achieve. I will always be grateful to Bobby Karagiannidis for the opportunity and the belief he had in meeting me when I was just starting.”

He added that raising funds for the trip would not have been possible without the support he received from his family and friends. “I am especially grateful to NRL Sewing and SYAKAH, Magsha Enterprises and GasXpress for believing in me and supporting me as a young athlete,” he said. “Their sponsorship and support helped make this experience possible, and I truly appreciate it.”

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