Anele Mdoda calls for André Esterhuizen to be banned over old racial slur

SA Rugby blocked questions about new Springbok captain André Esterhuizen’s racial slur from 14 years ago during a press conference today (September 26).

According to The Citizen a SA Rugby media liaison told journalists not to ask questions about the matter and shut down a journalist who tried to raise it anyway.

Esterhuizen has faced renewed criticism over a racial slur he used when he was 18, ahead of becoming South Africa’s 68th Test captain in tomorrow’s test against Australia.

Radio and TV presenter Anele Mdoda led criticism on social media, saying Esterhuizen should be ‘banned from playing rugby, period’, despite him receiving a one-year suspension following a disciplinary process at the time.

2012 disciplinary finding

The Springbok centre was found guilty of using a racial slur during a 2012 school match against a Potchefstroom Gym coach.

Esterhuizen was dropped from the prestigious Leopards Craven Week squad and received a one-year ban.

The incident has resurfaced ahead of his appointment as Springbok captain, prompting debate on social media about whether the misconduct should continue to affect his career.

Some, including Mdoda, argue that the incident should disqualify Esterhuizen from a leadership role, while others say he has already served the punishment imposed at the time and should not face further consequences for the incident.

Sharks captaincy and Bok recall

The Springbok star captained the Sharks – one of South Africa’s most racially diverse franchises – for most of last season and is set to do so again.

He received praise from players and coach JP Pietersen, a former Springbok and current Sharks coach, for his leadership.

The 32-year-old was also backed by Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus to take the reins in the absence of Siya Kolisi, Jesse Kriel and Pieter-Steph du Toit for their one-off Test against Australia in Perth on Sunday, with kick-off at 11:45.

That is despite former Springbok captains Eben Etzebeth and Handré Pollard being in the team.

“We feel the way he has been carrying himself as Sharks captain when they went through a tough time; I thought he pulled them together with JP and the setup there,” Erasmus said earlie this week.

“We just feel we would love to see him in this situation against a strong Australian team. It will also help us as a team going forward into matches closer to the World Cup, to have more guys who know what it feels like to lead the Springboks.

“If we get a couple of injuries… and we have to press somebody’s number, André will be another one.”

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