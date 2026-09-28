Potchefstroom learner shines on Netherlands hockey tour

One of Potchefstroom and Ikageng’s top young hockey stars, Moemedi Maboe, is currently in the Netherlands, where he is achieving one of his dreams on his hockey journey, reports Potchefstroom Herald.

Moemedi, a Grade 11 learner at Ferdinand Postma High School, is a talented hockey player who has lit up the local hockey astro.



Now, he has the opportunity to further develop his skills with an SA u18 team during the Aspire Sport Travel hockey tour in the Netherlands.

A fundraiser was hosted earlier this year to help fund Moemedi’s travels, and now he finally has the opportunity to showcase his talent overseas.

His family, friends and coaches all joined in with well wishes at his family home in Ikageng before he left this past Friday (September 25).

“It happened by putting in a lot of work and being consistent in what I was doing. That is how I came this far. It feels exciting and I feel like I’m going to learn a lot more overseas,” said Moemedi before leaving for the Netherlands.

“I fell in love with hockey when I was still little because I had too much energy that I didn’t use. In Grade 5, my teacher at Potch Central, Mrs Jodi Killassy-Prior, identified my talent. I am very grateful to her,” he added.

Moemedi normally plays left wing, but he also prefers playing everywhere as he learns a lot from playing different positions.

His advice for young players is to love the game.

“Keep on believing in yourself and believe that you can go further. Believe that you can grow in what you’re doing and have love for it.”

Moemedi’s mom, Audrey Maboe, the principal of Keagile Primary, acknowledges the support they received from friends and family.

“I am grateful that everyone contributed to making my son’s dream come true. I wouldn’t have made it financially alone. It truly shows that society understands that it takes a village to raise a child and we can continue to make any child in need’s dream come true.”

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