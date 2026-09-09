Rivonia martial artist (57) achieves 5th Kyu Kendo milestone

At 57, Brenda Ryan is not allowing age, nerves or setbacks to dictate what she can achieve.

Her journey into Kendo began when she spotted students dressed in Kendo gear in Rosebank and became intrigued by the unfamiliar martial art. When she and a friend decided to return to martial arts, Ryan suggested they try ‘that thing with sticks’, reports Sandton Chronicle.

That curiosity led them to RKC Dojo, where she quickly discovered that Kendo was more than just learning how to use a sword. “I love a challenge, and after my first class, I knew I wanted to learn more,” she said.

She found the dojo to be welcoming and supportive, giving her the confidence to continue despite the challenges that came with training.

Ryan initially trained alongside her friend and another student, forming what they jokingly called the Three Musketeers. Together, they completed two gradings.

By the time her third grading arrived, however, injuries and operations meant her two training companions could no longer participate. Suddenly, Ryan was facing the grading panel alone. “I considered quitting, but remembered my family motto, Malo Mori Quam Foedari — death rather than dishonour — and decided to face the panel alone,” she said.

Overcoming grading nerves

Her biggest fear was not knowing what would happen once she stood in front of the examiners. “I was worried I would forget what I had learned, but persevered and passed,” she said. That moment earned Ryan her 5th Kyu and, more importantly, proved something to herself.

“I felt enormous relief, pride and achievement. Passing showed me that I had faced my fear, persevered and succeeded. It was a very special moment.”

For Ryan, the journey has also challenged the idea that age should determine what a person can or cannot do. “Absolutely. It has shown me that age does not have to limit me,” she said.

Through Kendo, she has seen improvements in her fitness, coordination and confidence, while discovering that she can continue learning new skills. Her experience has also taught her that progress does not require perfection. “Training has taught me that improvement comes through consistency, not perfection. I have learned to accept correction, be patient and keep trying.”

Building confidence through training

Those lessons have extended beyond the dojo, helping her approach challenges with greater calm and recognise the importance of taking small steps. Now, Ryan wants others who may be hesitant about starting martial arts to know that they do not have to wait until they feel confident or fit.

“Do not let fear or age decide for you. You do not need to be fit or confident before you begin; those qualities develop through training. Everyone starts somewhere, and a supportive dojo will help you progress.”

Targeting First Dan before 60

Her next target is a significant one: achieving First Dan before turning 60.

“My next goal is to reach First Dan before I turn 60. I hope to keep improving and see how far this journey takes me,” she said.

For someone who initially became curious after seeing a group of Kendo students in Rosebank, Ryan has come a long way. What started as ‘that thing with sticks’ has become a personal test of courage, perseverance and determination. And at 57, she is clearly not planning on putting down her sword anytime soon. “Arigato gozaimasu, and watch this space,” she said.

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