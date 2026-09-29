Orlando Pirates forward in contention to start for Bafana Bafana

Vaal’s Orlando Pirates forward Tshepang Moremi could start when Bafana Bafana face Eritrea in their upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Cairo, Egypt, tomorrow (September 30) reports Sedibeng Ster.

After bagging three points against Guinea in their opening qualifying match, Pitso Mosimane could look at a different front line, with Moremi a favourite to start.

He has been in top form for Orlando Pirates since the season started, and it was unfortunate that he was left out of the Bafana Bafana squad before being recalled to replace Lebohang Maboe, who was withdrawn from the team due to injury.

Moremi was an unused substitute when Bafana Bafana beat Guinea 2-1 at Orlando Amstel Arena in Soweto on Saturday (September 26).

The mere fact that Mosimane called up Moremi to replace Maboe showed that he believes the Sharpeville-born forward still has a lot to offer Bafana Bafana.

This is despite the fact that, initially, he had not considered him for the squad, thanks to Maboe’s injury.

Moremi did not hang his head after being left out of Bafana Bafana’s final squad.



Instead, he produced a standout performance for Pirates, and Mosimane did not hesitate to consider him as Maboe’s replacement.

Under Hugo Broos, Moremi was one of the star players for Bafana Bafana, causing plenty of problems down the left flank.

“This is the combination that has borne fruit for Bafana Bafana.”

One of his most memorable contributions came when Bafana Bafana beat South Korea at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

He started the move that saw him and Relebohile Mofokeng combine on the left before Thapelo Maseko scored an important goal for Bafana Bafana.

This is the combination that has borne fruit for Bafana Bafana under Hugo Broos.

His attacking-minded approach will give Mosimane plenty of options up front, including the possibility of starting him against Eritrea.

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